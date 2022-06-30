Sports & Social Opens its Doors in Downtown Allentown

One Earth Reggae Festival 2022: produced in partnership with Movement Moves Media. The One Earth Reggae Festival was blessed by Mother Nature, as she felt the high vibrations just as much as the rest of us felt it, at the One Earth Reggae Festival 2022. Mother Nature took a hint from Bob Marley’s song, “Sun is Shining”, and she kept that sun shining. The peaceful aspect of the festival was all the love. People smiling, happy, dancing, all ages, from all walks of life. Jamaica was in the house. So many wonderful people. People were happy to be outside. It was a beautiful day, a beautiful day at SteelStacks.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO