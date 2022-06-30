ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Village of Mamaroneck PD Launches Operation Dry Water for July 4th Weekend

By Robert Cox
talkofthesound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAMARONECK, NY (June 29, 2022) — Starting on July 2nd and through July 4th, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement...

talkofthesound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Rochelle officials prepared to step up security at annual fireworks show

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Fourth of July shooting in Illinois comes as thousands of people are expected at celebrations all across the Tri-State Area.Public safety officials are watching developments closely as they roll out security measures, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. Pyrotechnics were being set up along New Rochelle's waterfront for the annual "Spark the Sound" extravaganza. The city's harbor unit closed off the perimeter and Police Captain Raul Rodriguez said they will be following a security plan created months ago. "There's a lot of manpower and we're also going to have extra manpower in the streets," Rodriguez said. "Just rest assured...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mamaroneck, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mamaroneck, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Water#Alcohol#Property Damage#Law Enforcement Agencies#The U S Coast Guard
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER TOTALS 10,632 NEW POSITIVE COVID CASES IN JUNE

332 A DAY. NEW CASES SOAR IN MIDWEEK AFTER WEEKEND. CASES RISE 3 OF LAST 4 WEEKS. JULY: 10, 292 POSITIVES IF CURRENT 300 PLUS A DAY AVERAGE SUSTAINS THE SPREADING. 5TH SUMMER WAVE LOOMS AND HAS ALREADY STARTED. WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Observation...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
longisland.com

2 Woman Arrested for Robbery at Macy's at Green Acres Mall

The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of two women for a Robbery that occurred on Saturday July 2, 2022 in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, at 11:55am an Asset Protection Employee of the Macys Department Store located at the Green Acres Mall, observed the two defendants as they concealed merchandise and passed all points of final purchase. The female employee identified herself to the defendants and began escorting them inside the store. At that time, in an attempt to exit the store, the defendants began to push and shove the employee causing her to fall to the ground and cause an injury to her back. The Defendants fled the scene with the proceeds valued at approximately $563.00 in a white colored 2014 Mercedes Benz New York registration KUB5252. Subsequent to the investigation, at approximately 1:00pm Officers located and then arrested Defendant Maxine James, 45, and Judine Miller, 41, both of 255 Brown Street Valley Stream.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
bronx.com

NYC Board Of Education Teacher, Stephanie Diaz, 32, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours the following 32-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 32nd Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Stephanie Diaz. NYC Board Of Education Teacher. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myrye.com

DWI Arrest for Driver Traveling Wrong Way on Playland Parkway Ramp

Rye PD made a DWI arrest Sunday evening after when a driver was seen traveling the wrong way on the Playland Parkway ramp located off the Boston Post Road. At approximately 9:55pm, a Rye Police Officer traveling eastbound on the Playland Parkway ramp located off the Boston Post Rd observed a red Audi traveling the wrong way westbound up the ramp. The Officer turned his vehicle around and safely stopped the motor vehicle.
RYE, NY
PIX11

Explosion in Manhattan pizzeria kitchen injures ConEd worker: FDNY

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An explosion in a Manhattan pizzeria kitchen injured a Con Edison worker on Sunday, officials said. The worker and members of the FDNY were searching a 20-story 4th Avenue building after people reported smelling gas around 3 p.m., authorities said. The explosion, which was confined to the kitchen, happened as […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy