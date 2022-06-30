Village of Mamaroneck PD Launches Operation Dry Water for July 4th Weekend

The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of two women for a Robbery that occurred on Saturday July 2, 2022 in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, at 11:55am an Asset Protection Employee of the Macys Department Store located at the Green Acres Mall, observed the two defendants as they concealed merchandise and passed all points of final purchase. The female employee identified herself to the defendants and began escorting them inside the store. At that time, in an attempt to exit the store, the defendants began to push and shove the employee causing her to fall to the ground and cause an injury to her back. The Defendants fled the scene with the proceeds valued at approximately $563.00 in a white colored 2014 Mercedes Benz New York registration KUB5252. Subsequent to the investigation, at approximately 1:00pm Officers located and then arrested Defendant Maxine James, 45, and Judine Miller, 41, both of 255 Brown Street Valley Stream.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO