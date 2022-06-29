ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Latino Conservation Week at Frying Pan Farm Park

fairfaxcounty.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at Frying Pan Farm Park as we celebrate Latino Conservation Week on July 16, 2022. We will have Spanish language tours of the farm and free wagon rides in the afternoon. Meet at the gazebo in the farmyard...

www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Occoquan: 5 Must Stops!

OCCOQUAN, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to OCCOQUAN! A historic, one-of-a-kind town in Prince William County – OCCOQUAN has it all! Find shopping, dining and plenty of fun -- all just about 30 minutes south of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our...
OCCOQUAN, VA
Inside Nova

Built in 1776: The North Wales estate in Warrenton

We've featured this 23-bedroom sprawling home and estate in Warrenton before -- as the most expensive home for sale in Virginia. It seemed fitting to feature it again over Fourth of July weekend, since the mansion was built in 1776. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
WARRENTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Old Mill Park’s entrance fees, explained

Fredericksburg’s City Council approved a resolution to start a pilot program charging non-residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford County a fee to enter Old Mill Park. Beginning July 22, non-residents will pay $10 for vehicle parking and $5 for walk-in entry to the park seven days a week. From September 5 to October 30, the charge will only be applied on weekends.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herndon, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Lifestyle
City
Herndon, VA
Fairfax Times

Finding the shoe that fits

High schooler’s partnership with Shoes That Fit donates to Cora Kelly. McLean High rising sophomore Sam Rakowski was one of the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) 2022 Teen Character Award recipients this past McLean Day. The teens were nominated and recognized for their work in the community. Rakowski was there because for the last three years he has collaborated with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit.
MCLEAN, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

From a Classic Reuben to Shrimp Salad, These Delis Are Serving the Best Sandwiches in NoVA

Put down the lunchbox and turn to the experts for a sandwich that won’t disappoint. Lunch can feel like the most dull and tedious meal of the day, especially when you’re eating leftovers or the same homemade peanut butter and jelly day after day. If breakfast is the most important meal, and dinner is a communal family affair, what does that make lunch? Usually, the meal we rush through, skip, or scarf down a bland and forgettable dish. However, with these local sandwich shops, you can make your lunch break feel more like a pick up instead of a let down.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

French and Asian inspired bakery coming to Annandale

A French and Asian fusion bakery is coming soon to Annandale. TOUS les JOURS, a South Korean bakery, plans to open a new location in Annandale. It will be located in the same strip as The Block food hall at 4243 John Marr Drive, according to county permits. The business...
ANNANDALE, VA
princewilliamliving.com

Celebrating July 4th Traditions in Prince William County

Independence Day was first celebrated as a holiday on July 4, 1777, a year after the Founders declared independence from Great Britain. John Adams, a signatory to the Declaration of Independence, wrote to his wife Abigail that he believed the celebrations would continue well into the future. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.“
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pan Frying#Pan Farm Park
Falls Church News-Press

July 4 Fireworks A No-Go In F.C.

As Independence Day arrives once again this coming Monday, July 4, the nation’s capital will draw large crowds to its staple assortment of parades, live performances, numerous restaurants offering American staples as well as world cuisine, and what many consider to be the “main event” — fireworks at the National Mall.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

How To Properly Dispose of your American Flag

Did you know the average outdoor flag lasts only about 90 days? Flying the stars and stripes outside your home is a great way to showcase pride in our county. But the ever-changing weather and the blasting rays of the sun will inevitably result in a worn-out flag. It is...
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ffxnow.com

Where to celebrate Fourth of July, watch fireworks in Fairfax County

(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) This weekend through next week is set to be full of fireworks, parades and celebrations for the Fourth of July. In D.C., the National Parade returns for the first time since 2019 after the Covid pandemic canceled the festivities in 2020 and 2021. Nearby, the City of Alexandria is holding its annual birthday celebration on Saturday, July 9, after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and scaled back last year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
campsnearme.art

Horse Camp Leesburg Va

19876 Riders Success Ln Leesburg VA 20175. Our location is convenient to many areas of Loudoun County in Northern Virginia such as South Riding Ashburn Lansdowne Leesburg Chantilly Fairfax Warrenton McLean Vienna and Arlington. Hussy Mountain Horse Camp. For riders 6 to 15 years old Monday through Friday 830am-3pm. Horse...
LEESBURG, VA
roanokebeacon.com

DELTGEN: 'This is America and here you wait in line’

When my family and I arrived in the USA in 1983, we bought a house in the borough of Mantua in Fairfax County, Virginia. Our older son René joined the Fairfax Police Youth Club soccer team. We were also frequent visitors in the “Mall” Museums, in particular, the Museum of Natural History.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Free meals unlikely in new school year

Free school meals for all students will stay around this summer, but they will probably be a thing of the past by the time the new school year rolls around in the fall. Congress voted last Friday to extend U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that will provide universally free school meals through the end of the summer, but the waivers are still scheduled to expire before the 2022-23 school year begins. That will mean that many families whose students had been receiving two free meals every school day for the last two years will have to pay once again.
WTOP

Southbound I-95 in Stafford reopens after vehicle fire

Bad news for some holiday travelers — delays remain after a tractor trailer caught on fire on Interstate-95 in Stafford County, Virginia, early Saturday morning. Traffic was diverted off of the interstate for hours. It happened at the 139 mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-95. The backup...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy