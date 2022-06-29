Latino Conservation Week at Frying Pan Farm Park

Independence Day was first celebrated as a holiday on July 4, 1777, a year after the Founders declared independence from Great Britain. John Adams, a signatory to the Declaration of Independence, wrote to his wife Abigail that he believed the celebrations would continue well into the future. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.“
