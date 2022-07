Alexandria residents have mostly had to suffer through the noise from modified vehicles — but starting Friday, the police can do something to help. A Virginia law passed during Gov. Ralph Northam's term meant that police could not pull over vehicles for minor equipment violations, such as broken brake lights or faulty exhaust systems. “A disproportionate number of people pulled over for minor traffic offenses tend to be people of color, this is a contributor to the higher incarceration rate among minorities,” Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, told the Virginia Mercury when the law was passed in 2020.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO