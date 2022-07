Regulators are starting to discern between bitcoin and 20,000 crypto tokens. Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that is a commodity and has the regulatory clarity. According to SEC, most crypto tokens will need to register as securities. Global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to coordinate cryptocurrency rules better. If done right, crypto regulation will create a level of oversight that will create an oversight field for people that breaks into the field. Some investors might survive and even flourish, but most will not go to zero due to the clampdown.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO