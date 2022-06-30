ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Pain Of Making A Blockchain App From Scratch

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a 3–4 month development cycle, I finally transition from the “developer” state to the “maintainer” state. , an on-chain weekly stock trading league, seems ready to release, so for now, my work is mostly done. During this time, before the inevitable horde of bugs comes crawling out, it’s okay to...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hackernoon

The 5 Best Crypto Strategies to Know About After the Crash

The crypto crash has absolutely devastated the entire market, and the future of cryptocurrency looks bleak overall. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any hope in this trillion-dollar market. In reality, the crypto market is slowly recovering, and there are lots of opportunities and strategies you can use to still make money!
STOCKS
Hackernoon

What is the Best Crypto ETF on the Market

The last few months have been a turbulent time for cryptocurrencies. But that hasn't deterred the relatively nascent industry from continuing to innovate. Since the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETFs launched in October 2021, a flurry of new funds has hit the market. The SEC has been reluctant to approve Bitcoin ETFs,
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Removing Items From a JavaScript Array

One of the most frequent tasks we have to perform in Javascript is to remove a particular item from an array. However, it's not straightforward. There is no removeArrayItem method in Javascript, so we have to use alternative methods. Let's look at how to remove a particular array item in Javascript.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Blockchains#Data Storage#Smart Phone#Web3 Technology#Ux
HackerNoon

Optimizing SQL Queries With JPA Repositories

Developers created one entity class and one repository for each table in the relational data model. Over time, the volume of data grew, entities acquired additional fields, and the number of connections increased. At this point, the developers decided to write native SQL queries to improve performance. This created architectural problems since such queries often use the features of a particular SQL dialect for optimization. They are not validated during the build of the project and their maintenance in a working state depended on the responsibility of specific developers. There is another option, allocate a separate class for a shortened ViewModel that is read-only.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

The Greatest Recession Story Ever Told: Bitcoin vs. Gold

Inflation. Recession. And, one question. Actually, two. Have you decided already? Where are you going to invest (save) your money?. If you have any, to begin with. This dilemma doesn’t concern only your personal finances, but the future of finance of the whole world. Or, what’s going to be left of it.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

4 Strategic Design Practices to Future-Proof Your Startup in 2022

Startups are shifting focus from expansion to survival and laying out plans for the months and years to come. Successful startups such as Instagram, Uber, Venmo, and WhatsApp all launched with success in the Great Recession of 2008.Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup. The most strategic tool a startup has at its disposal is the feedback of its users. It is the only way to build products and services correctly. Customer-centric companies are 60% more profitable than those that aren't.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

How to Set a div to Its Content's Width in CSS

Both inline and block elements are important components of CSS. To learn about the box model in CSS, click here. When we create a new div or other block element, it takes up the full width of the page - but what if we want a div or any other block DOM element to only be the width of its contents and no more? To make an HTML block an element like a div take up no more space than its content, we can use the fit-content keyword.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Purpose-Driven Microservice Design

Buzzwords aren’t something I expected when I started my career. In those days, most of the technology news arrived in paper-based weekly publications like InformationWeek and Network World. I remember thinking to myself, “Man, they are using these same words over and over again each week.”. That translated...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How We Released a Product And Got To #1 On Product Hunt

When we planned our strategy to launch Adadot on Product Hunt, we had dreams of getting into the number one spot. With a combination of careful planning and – to be honest – a smidge of luck on the day, we made it a reality. Check out exactly how (and why) we did it below!
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

This is How Twitch Went Global

Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video – from RushTix and Codices, to DeNA, BeLive, GoPro, and beyond. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms. At any given moment, more than 2.5 million viewers are tuned into Twitch, with the site averaging 31 million daily viewers. In 2021, more than 1.3 trillion minutes of live streamed video were watched on Twitch, a sizable bump from the more than 1 trillion minutes watched on the site in 2020 and 600 billion minutes watched in 2019. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Hackernoon

This Is Why You Need To Rethink Investing in Crypto

Regulators are starting to discern between bitcoin and 20,000 crypto tokens. Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that is a commodity and has the regulatory clarity. According to SEC, most crypto tokens will need to register as securities. Global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to coordinate cryptocurrency rules better. If done right, crypto regulation will create a level of oversight that will create an oversight field for people that breaks into the field. Some investors might survive and even flourish, but most will not go to zero due to the clampdown.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The DeSci Guide: Is Decentralized Science the New Web 3.0 Trend?

With the advent and development of blockchain, the world began to strive for openness, transparency, and decentralization in many industries. In just a few years, blockchain from Bitcoin and payment systems began to open up more and more facets of its usefulness to humanity, making finance decentralized and the world of art and creativity more open to talented people. In less than 10 years, concepts of NFT, DeFi, metauniverses, and web 3.0 have become widespread. So it is unsurprising that the subsequent discovery was DeSci - decentralized science.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Data Management Patterns for Microservices Architecture

Microservices architecture has transformed the development of dynamic and large-scale applications. It is essential to know how to manage the data when developing an application with microservices. Data management patterns in microservices architecture for data management should be considered. These patterns include Database per Service Pattern, Saga Pattern, API Composition Pattern, CQRS Pattern and Event Sourcing Pattern.
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Metaverse: Prospects for Monetization and Scaling

The Metaverse is a computer simulation of a 3D world using virtual and augmented reality tools. It is assumed that it will be possible to spend almost a whole day in this computer world. In more realistic representations, visitors to the metaverse use sophisticated motion-tracking mechanisms and VR headsets to physically interact in the virtual world, where they take on the form of virtual avatars, play games, and live pseudo-anonymous lives. There are many different ideas about what it will look like, and disputes about whether it already exists today.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Building A Food Delivery App

Want to create a food ordering app like Grubhub or UberEats? Not sure what tech stack to choose and what all to integrate? No problem. In this blog, I’ve covered (almost) all key points that connect the dots for creating a food delivery app like Uber Eats and GrubHub. Read on and know more about everything that takes to create apps to order food online.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy