Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G, Derrick Carter, and more are set to play the debut edition of Disco Trip at Grand Park in Los Angeles. The expansive realm of house music offers a variety of sounds for lovers of the genre to explore. As artists continue to explore different reaches of the genre, Day Trip is only further championing this dynamic range with their consistent showcases and at the recent edition of Day Trip Festival. Whether you love to dance away to Latin house, groove out to some melodic house, or shuffle away to tech house, they have your fix, and now they’ve announced their latest event Disco Trip.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO