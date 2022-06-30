ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Celebrate Independence Day with Historic Annapolis

macaronikid.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Annapolis was formed in 1952 when concerned citizens joined together to protect the city’s historic structures and character. Since then, many buildings have been preserved and offer the public a glimpse of what life what like in Annapolis in our past. Some of the buildings are open to visit during...

annapolis.macaronikid.com

progressivegrocer.com

Lidl’s 1st Baltimore Store Set to Open July 13

Lidl US will hold the grand opening of its newest store – and first in the city of Baltimore – at the Northwood Commons shopping center on Wednesday, July 13. On that date, local leaders will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. The store, located at 1500 Havenwood Road, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lidl first revealed that it would build a Baltimore store back in 2019.
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

We begin today with our Newsmaker guest, Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. Earlier this month, the Office of Inspector General for Education did an audit of city high schools after complaints that grades had been changed inappropriately. Over a period of four years, between 2016-2019, the audit found more than 12,000 grades had been changed, and it said its investigation revealed, quote, “misunderstandings, misapplications and non-compliance of grade-changing procedures.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Black bear caught searching for midnight snack in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
WDVM 25

Chief Jones to hold conference regarding Germantown arrests

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones will be addressing the media regarding the significant arrests made in the Germantown area. Police have recovered firearms, money, and fentanyl pills from the seven suspects arrested, several of whom have known gang affiliations. Chief Jones will be making statements on the impact of these arrests […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH IN MARYLAND ON INTERSTATE 95

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD (June 30, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Harford County. Shortly before 6:10 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 North in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
macaronikid.com

Food Truck Friday

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company welcomes fan-favorite food trucks and live entertainment Friday, July 8, 2022.
SHREWSBURY, PA
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
#Independence Day#Historic Buildings#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#American Story#The William Paca House#The Waterfront Warehouse
wdac.com

Tragedy At Southern York County Campground

NEW FREEDOM – A missing 12-year-old boy from a southern York County campground has been found dead. Southern Regional Police reported that Pay Kahi was reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom. The boy had been part of a youth group at the campground. The York County Coroner reports that he was found deceased in a pool just before 2 a.m. today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
mymcmedia.org

6 of 7 Men Arrested In Germantown Raid Are Gang Members

Last week, seven men were arrested after a raid on a Germantown apartment. Police said drug-dealing was happening in the location. Six suspects are validated gang members with the “Black Mob,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference Thursday. In May, police received numerous...
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
WMDT.com

OCPD arrest suspect in triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
Daily Voice

Teen Nearly Drowns In Montgomery County: Authorities

A teenager was rescued after nearly drowning in Damascus, authorities say. Officials found the victim at a community pool on the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road the afternoon of Wednesday, June 29, according to Montgomery County officials. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. to sign...
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 5 Injured In 4-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and three more were injured Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash in Harford County, authorities said. Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 95 North in Havre de Grace shortly after 6 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe a Toyota Camry was heading north on I-95 when it crossed into the left shoulder and struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle. The Toyota ricocheted off the MDTA vehicle and into another lane, where it collided with a Lexus RX350, troopers said. The Toyota was then struck by a tractor trailer. A passenger in the Toyota, 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq, died at the scene. The driver, 45-year-old Laila Jan, was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. Two other Toyota passengers and the MDTA vehicle’s driver and passenger were also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

