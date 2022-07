Two police officers were shot on Monday night in Philadelphia as thousands of people gathered for the city’s 4 July festivities.Videos from the incident showed crowds of people who had gathered for a concert and fireworks scattering in panic as a gunman fired shots.“There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” emergency authorities said, while police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.One of the officers, identified as a 36-year-old who was assigned to highway patrol, received a graze wound to the forehead. He has been in service for 14 years.The other officer, a 44-year-old assigned...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO