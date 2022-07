My sister Mary called from Atlanta Friday, crying tears of joy. She said that the landmark Roe v. Wade case had been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The phone call took me back 50 years to when I was sitting in class as a senior at Moeller High School, and it was announced the Roe v. Wade decision had been made on that cold January day in 1973. I did not care much, as I was more concerned with my hot rod and impressing girls. That evening at the supper table, my father was earnest as he explained to his 11 children what a sad day it was for America.

