It has always been a dream of the Cohen family to own an ice cream shop. They bought the Annapolis Ice Cream Company, located downtown on Main Street, several years ago and kept the name. But they didn’t have plans to stop there. The Cohens expanded and rebranded more stores—in West Annapolis, Edgewater, and beyond as Always Ice Cream Company.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO