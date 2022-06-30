ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Skagit County backing Sauk-Suiattle lawsuit against Seattle City Light

By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH
 5 days ago
A Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe lawsuit against Seattle City Light has the support of Skagit County.

The county has filed an amicus brief in this case, offering the state Court of Appeals additional information and the county’s perspective.

Will Honea, the attorney handling natural resources issues with the county, said this is the first time the county has been on the same side of a legal battle with any of the four tribes within the county’s borders.

The lawsuit alleges Seattle City Light, which operates the three hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River, is misrepresenting the impact of the dams on salmon populations when it calls itself “the nation’s greenest utility.”

“Given the impact of Seattle City Light’s facility on the Skagit River salmon, the allegation is that type of advertising is deceptive to the consumer,” said Jack Fiander, general counsel for the tribe.

Though a King County Superior Court a judge sided with Seattle City Light, the tribe has appealed.

“Seattle City does not generally comment on active litigation,” a Seattle City Light spokesperson said in an email. “We value our long-standing relationship with the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe and continue to work closely with the Sauk-Suiattle and other Tribes on many issues related to hydropower operations, including protecting and strengthening fish populations.”

Fiander said when the utility claims it is environmentally friendly, it implies it has had no role in the decline of Skagit River salmon, something Fiander believes is untrue.

“It places the blame on tribal fishermen as being the obvious villains, which they really aren’t,” he said.

Honea said the county has an inherent interest in a robust salmon stock, just like the tribes that have treaty rights to fish in their usual and accustomed fishing grounds.

“I think it’s hugely important,” he said of the partnership. “We have far more in common with the tribes than we have differences.”

The pairing up of county and tribe is also not lost on Fiander.

“I’m probably overstating it, but I think it’s groundbreaking,” Fiander said of the county’s amicus brief.

Tribes and local governments often clash over treaty rights and environmental priorities, but Fiander said Skagit County depends on thriving fish, farming and forestry industries — all of which require the preservation of natural resources.

This suit is pending as the federal government weighs the renewal of Seattle City Light’s license to operate the dams for another 30 to 50 years.

What the county wants to see come out of the relicensing process is a requirement that the utility install channels for fish passage, but the utility has been more interested in salmon habitat projects downriver — often at the expense of farmland — Honea said.

“We’re skeptical that (river) delta habitat is going to help,” he said. “Fish passage really works.”

Honea said Seattle City Light’s claims that its dams have no impact on salmon populations undermine calls to install fish passage.

“The city’s statement that they’re increasing salmon numbers with their dams, it’s just not consistent with material reality,” he said.

