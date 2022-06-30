Realtor Q+A - Christina Judd Clarke

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinch; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Ware County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fargo, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fargo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLINCH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO