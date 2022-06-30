ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY Jun 30, 2022

By Jacob Ogles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My goal for the future is to become a mechanical engineer working around the world and not in one consistent place. That may be a bold dream, but I have always been one to enjoy traveling and not staying stationary in a specific location." -We're getting ready for this...

Sea Turtle "Pierre" Released Today

"Pierre" was admitted to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on January 31, 2022. The turtle was found floating at the surface near Anna Maria Island City Pier with watercraft injuries and moderate fibropapilloma tumors. The turtle was taken for a CT scan at Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota to evaluate the extent of the injury. CT results show no evidence of trauma to the brain case or presence of internal tumors. Mote's Hospital removed the external fibropapilloma tumors, and after several months of recovery, Pierre was cleared by wildlife officials for release. If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via their 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County Seeks Community Input on Agritourism

In the continuing effort to include public comment and increase transparency, Manatee County Government will be holding a Community Workshop on Agritourism issues. More than 1,000 notices have been mailed to Manatee County citizens, but this extra messaging is to ensure greater participation. The virtual workshop will be held, online (via Zoom), Thursday, July 21, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m., to discuss a County-Initiated Text Amendment to the Land Development Code (LDC) regarding agritourism activities on properties located in Manatee County. County staff is proposing to add the minimum regulations necessary to protect the public interest (health, safety, welfare), as it relates to substantial offsite impacts associated with agritourism activities. This is not a public hearing. The purpose of the workshop is to inform residents of the nature of the proposal and seek comments. Please be advised that there is a 500-person attendee maximum with the virtual meeting. (This includes the virtual link and call-in number combined.)
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Circo, an Omnivore's Delight

Before I returned to write for SRQ Magazine last month, I was vegan. True story. But I didn’t think I could effectively write about the Sarasota food scene without rejoining the estimated 90% of Americans who consume meat. I can say with confidence that reintroducing it into my diet has been way easier than the opposite.
SARASOTA, FL

