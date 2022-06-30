SRQ DAILY Jun 30, 2022

In the continuing effort to include public comment and increase transparency, Manatee County Government will be holding a Community Workshop on Agritourism issues. More than 1,000 notices have been mailed to Manatee County citizens, but this extra messaging is to ensure greater participation. The virtual workshop will be held, online (via Zoom), Thursday, July 21, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m., to discuss a County-Initiated Text Amendment to the Land Development Code (LDC) regarding agritourism activities on properties located in Manatee County. County staff is proposing to add the minimum regulations necessary to protect the public interest (health, safety, welfare), as it relates to substantial offsite impacts associated with agritourism activities. This is not a public hearing. The purpose of the workshop is to inform residents of the nature of the proposal and seek comments. Please be advised that there is a 500-person attendee maximum with the virtual meeting. (This includes the virtual link and call-in number combined.)

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO