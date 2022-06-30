ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat out in a 1,500bhp 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Donk: new American Tuned

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig wheels, big motor, big horsepower. In this instalment of American Tuned, Rob Dahm explores the...

www.topgear.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
This Muscle Car Junkyard Is Astounding

You would think that by now all the valuable classic cars, especially muscle cars, would’ve been plucked from junk yards from one coast to another. Then again, the US is a large country with many areas where there are more trees or cows than humans. That brings us to this junkyard somewhere in Nebraska, a state which is especially stimulating to drive across, trust us. Littered across the landscape is a shocking amount of really cool old iron, so much it makes us excited and a little sad at the same time.
Dodge Hellcat Races Buick Grand National

These two titans clash in most epic fashion. We’ve been fans of the Buick Grand National for a long time, even before the general public suddenly became aware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing from the 80s. It’s a great muscle car, but we’ve been itching to see how one would stack up against a Dodge Hellcat. We’ve seen a Buick Grand National with a Hellcat engine, but seeing the two cars face off against each other would be entertaining. Finally our wish comes true in the video accompanying this article.
Old Chevy Bel Air Bubble Top Reborn

It’s ready to hit the road once again. We've all seen some pretty sad sights for classic cars as many have either been thrown to the masses of part hungry enthusiasts or abandoned entirely. Countless Chevelles, Novas, and Camaros, have been left to rot over the years, making for a flooded market of long-dead muscle cars. Despite being pretty easy to find, frequently cheap to get running, and doubling or tripling in value after restoration, many find it hard to justify purchasing one of these forgotten legends. So it would seem the natural destiny of these cars to slowly wither away like paper in water, at least for most of them.
Stellantis trademarks “Tomahawk,” possibly for new performance offering

Stellantis last week renewed its trademark protection for the name Tomahawk, perhaps signalling that a new performance vehicle is in the works. As first noted by CarBuzz, the filing for trademark protection was made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 23 for automotive applications. There hasn't...
Old Ford Maverick V8 With Lawn Mower Carb Takes On Hot Rod Power Tour

Back in early May, we featured an interesting video from YouTuber ThunderHead289, AKA Luke Finley. He's something of a wizard when it comes to engines, and he adapted a lawn mower carburetor to work on an old Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine in a 1970s Ford Maverick sedan. In short, the engine ran just fine, and the old car managed upwards of 40 mpg on the highway in a test run. But what about something a bit more ambitious?
Impressive 1995 Ford E-350 4X4 Motorhome Up For Auction

Converted Ford vans and other models are a hot item for people with an affinity for camping. We’ve seen quite a few of these modified vans up for sale in recent months, including a 2015 Ford Transit 250 with a modern interior and another with a simpler setup, as well as a 2008 Ford E-150 Sportsmobile converted into a camper. Now, there’s another converted Ford camper van up for sale at Cars & Bids, and though it’s a bit older than the other examples, this converted Ford E-350 motorhome has myriad options to offer.
How Do You Corner Faster on a Motorcycle?

There is always a lot to think about when riding a motorcycle. One important aspect of riding a motorcycle is driving around a corner. So how do you corner faster on a motorcycle. The post How Do You Corner Faster on a Motorcycle? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
British GP: Carlos Sainz is a grand prix winner!

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz backed up his maiden pole position with a first F1 victory at an action-packed British Grand Prix. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Fresh from securing his first ever pole position in the...
One last blast: the Aston Martin V12 Vantage

The blueprint is familiar territory; the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 from the larger DB11 and DBS Superleggera inveigled into the front of the much smaller Vantage, roughing out 690bhp and 550lb ft of torque. Enough for a 0–62mph time in the mid-threes and the double tonne, given space and lack of applicable laws. A wider body. Out there aero. No hybrid, no real attempts at fuel efficiency, no regrets and no apologies. An outrageous swagger of a car that subverts the usual subtleties of Aston Martin’s image.
Return of the Supervan! This 2,000bhp electric Transit is a supercar slayer

Watch: TG takes a closer look at the wildest delivery van you'll never see. This utterly mad contraption is the new Supervan. The fourth time in the last 50 years that Ford has gone a bit giddy and decided to fit a Transit with a comically potent powertrain. It produces approximately 2,000bhp and 1,328lb ft of torque and, you guessed it, it’s fully electric.
