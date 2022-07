6/30/2022 — (KUTV) - RSL has been good in the first half of the season, but will they need to improve in the second half? Coach Pablo Mastroeni and players tell you where the team has been good and where it needs to improve in the second half of the season. Plus, Brian Dunseth gives you two keys to watch as RSL travels to Minnesota for a Sunday game vs a Loons team that will be playing for the third time in a week versus a rested RSL team. Watch Talkin' Real here and watch the game Sunday at 6pm on KMYU.

