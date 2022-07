The Rise of electric cars and the advancements in technology needed to make EVs so popular have resulted in multiple success stories that make us think that perhaps building an EV from the ground up is not all that difficult. When that argument comes up companies like Tesla and Rivian come to mind. However, we have also seen several monumental failures, such as Faraday and Fisker, that remind us just how cut-throat the automotive industry can be.

