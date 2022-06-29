Paraglider injured after crashing below the “M” at the M Trailhead

Editor’s note: Outlaw Real Estate Partners is an Outlaw Partners company, publisher of Explore Big Sky. BOZEMAN – A new 100+ acre master-planned, mixed-use agrihood community project called Urban Farm is set to break ground in Bozeman and aims to set a new precedent for active, sustainable development. Located west of South Cottonwood Road on the former Norton Ranch, the site will include a mix of residential units, office, retail and commercial use spaces. A greenhouse, edible landscape and community garden project will aim to grow enough produce to provide CSA memberships for residents as well as the adjacent café and restaurant.
Comments / 0