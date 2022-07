A Lubbock man was arrested at a local motel for stalking and scratching off the serial number on a rifle. KAMC News reports that police were initially called on Thursday, June 30th after the victim said they had a dispute with 27-year-old Jose Martinez. They said that Martinez had damaged their car with a cinder block, repeatedly damaged their mailbox and even urinated on their front porch. The victim said that they were scared of Martinez damaging their property as well as him possibly escalating matters and hurting them.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO