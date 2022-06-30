ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

One Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Pueblo

KKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePueblo officials have deemed the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins a homicide. Her family now searches for...

KKTV

One injured after shooting in Colorado Springs

WATCH - Colorado Springs firefighter accused of theft totaling almost $200,000. SEVERAL VICTIMS REACHED OUT TO US AND THERE ARE MAJOR ACCUSATIONS IN THESE DOCUMENTS. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KXRM

Man dead after threats of killing woman, self in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an incident near the corner of Landis Court and N 19th Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they were first called on a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Landis Ct. CSPD said initially, the woman calling told police […]
KKTV

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into 5 apartments, assaulting multiple residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man barged into five different apartments and assaulted multiple people before police officers and a canine detained him Sunday night. Residents at an apartment building on La Salle Street just east of Union began calling 911 just before 9:30 p.m. as the suspect went from unit to unit, kicking down each door.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect dead after standoff in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following an hours-long standoff in Old Colorado City Sunday. Police say they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers responded to a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance at a home on Landis...
Pueblo, CO
KKTV

Police confirm one person shot in Palmer Park area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police tell 11 News one person has been shot in the Palmer Park area. According to police, a disturbance call in the Palmer Park area near North Academy Boulevard in the eastern part of the city, led them to finding a person with a gunshot wound. Police tell 11 News the person that has been shot has been transported to the hospital with severe injuries.
KRDO News Channel 13

Palmer Park Boulevard closed for investigation after possible shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Palmer Park Boulevard from Academy Boulevard to Potter Drive is currently closed to traffic as police investigate a potential shooting in the area. Colorado Springs Police say around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday July 3, patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard for a reported disturbance, possibly The post Palmer Park Boulevard closed for investigation after possible shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Multiple home invasions tied to one man, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday night, just before 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department said it received multiple calls of home invasions in the 1900 block of East La Salle Street, just east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course, past Union Boulevard. Police say a man was able...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Street flooding blocks road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that Austin Bluffs Parkway and Morning Sun Ave is temporarily blocked due to street flooding. CSPD asks the public to avoid the area. CSPD also reminds drivers to never drive into standing or flowing water. The flooding is due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Inmate found dead in El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman in custody at the El Paso County jail was found dead in her cell on July 3, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. EPSO reported the woman was found unresponsive just after 9:15 p.m. and that, although life saving measures were taken, she passed away.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 inmates die in 12-hour period at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two inmates died within 12 hours at the El Paso County jail. The sheriff’s office said the first inmate was found unconscious in her cell around 9:15 Sunday night. Despite life-saving efforts by jail staff and, later, EMTs and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the inmate could not be revived.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

I-25 lanes reopened after fire activity near Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time for reported fire activity in the area of the Academy and Woodmen exits. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane was closed but reopened shortly after, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Serious crash reported near Colorado Springs Airport Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is urging drivers to seek an alternate route, after a serious crash was reported Friday morning near the Colorado Springs Airport. At 9:30 a.m. CSPD confirmed with KRDO that the El Paso County Coroner has been called to the scene. https://twitter.com/CSPDComCenter/status/1542869082688610305?s=20&t=I9hOxDgYGSvp2pz7Y3H8ow The crash was reported The post Serious crash reported near Colorado Springs Airport Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

1 killed, 1 injured following head-on crash in Colorado Springs, roads reopened

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just before 12 p.m. Friday the road reopened at northbound south Powers Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard for a serious crash. The roads closed around 8 a.m. Friday. Colorado Springs police say a head-on crash happened in the area around 7:30 a.m. Officers on scene say...
Denver Channel

Suspect dead, two officers injured following police shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect is dead and two officers are injured following a police shooting in Pueblo Wednesday. There is heavy police activity between train tracks and Fountain Creek on the northside of Pueblo. Around 3 p.m., a woman called 911 after she had been shot. She is...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 killed in deadly rollover involving semi-truck in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck lost control on a winding road late Saturday afternoon, causing a deadly collision with two other vehicles. According to State Patrol, the driver was attempting to navigate a “sweeping” curve while heading north on Highway 69 but took it too wide and ended up in the southbound lane. The semi flipped and rolled on top of a Lincoln Navigator, crushing the driver, then crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene; everyone else involved, including the semi driver, were transported to the hospital with an array of minor to moderate injuries.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUI’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state are monitoring the streets for DUI drivers. Troopers tell 11 News this is the time of year when they pull over an increased amount of impaired drivers. Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News if you are pulled over for drinking, you will be arrested, have to do a chemical test, will have your vehicle impounded and have to pay up to about $13,000 in fines and fees.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

