One Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Pueblo

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck lost control on a winding road late Saturday afternoon, causing a deadly collision with two other vehicles. According to State Patrol, the driver was attempting to navigate a “sweeping” curve while heading north on Highway 69 but took it too wide and ended up in the southbound lane. The semi flipped and rolled on top of a Lincoln Navigator, crushing the driver, then crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene; everyone else involved, including the semi driver, were transported to the hospital with an array of minor to moderate injuries.

CUSTER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO