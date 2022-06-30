ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hiddleston and Fiancee Zawe Ashton Expecting 1st Child Together, Actress Debuts Baby Bump at Premiere

By Kat Pettibone
 6 days ago
Baby makes three! Zawe Ashton and fiancé Tom Hiddleston are pregnant and expecting their first child together, according to Vogue .

Ashton, 37, attended the Mr. Malcom’s List movie premiere on Wednesday, June 29, in New York City. The actress, who plays Julia Thistlewaite in the period drama,  walked the red carpet in a tan, off-the-shoulder floor-length gown with crystal embroidery that showcased her growing baby bump. While Hiddleston, 41, was not present for the event, Ashton was accompanied by costars Theo James , Freida Pinto , Sope Dirisu and Sianad Gregory .

The news comes just two weeks after the Loki actor confirmed he popped the question to the Velvet Buzzsaw star. “I’m very happy,” the England native said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, June 14.

The couple recently sparked rumors of an engagement after Ashton was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March. That same month, Us Weekly confirmed that Hiddleston had proposed after three years of dating.

The costars were first linked back in 2019, following their work together on the West End’s production of Betrayal . The twosome only fueled more rumors of a romance when they attended the Broadway production of the show together three months later.

At the time, Hiddleston opened up about his desire to keep his romantic life low-key. “I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way,” the Thor: Ragnarok star told The New York Times in 2019. “If you go through life without connecting to people, how much could you call that a life? Because you have to fight for love. You can’t live in fear of what people might say.”

The pair later made their official red carpet debut in September 2021 during the annual Tony Awards, where Hiddleston was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in Betrayal .

Zawe Ashton. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“We were really lucky that we, on day one, had an incredible trust,” the Captain Marvel 2 star said on AOL’s BUILD series in November 2019 about working with Hiddleston and Charlie Cox . “I feel a core connection to these people and it’s because I can feel how open we are. I can feel the trust that we have.”

A source exclusively told Us later that month that lovebirds were “truly past the honeymoon phase and “looking to build a long-term future together,” while focusing on their careers.

“They are crazy about each other,” the insider revealed of the pair at the time, noting that they are both “hugely ambitious but still make time to relax and switch off from work” and “love to let loose and rock out with friends, whether it’s at a house party or heading to a local bar or restaurant.”

Before his relationship with Ashton, Hiddleston was previously linked to Elizabeth Olsen , Susannah Fielding and Jessica Chastain . The Avengers actor also dated Taylor Swift in 2016 before calling it quits after three months together.

IN THIS ARTICLE
