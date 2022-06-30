ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

Taste of Gullah returns to Harrington School

By Photos by MARY STARR
coastalillustrated.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaste of Gullah was recently held at the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center,...

www.coastalillustrated.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Richmond Hill hosts annual 4th of July celebration

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WTGS) — The City of Richmond Hill hosted its annual Independence Day celebration Saturday afternoon. Les Fussell, the Richmond Hill City Council member overseeing the event, said this is a popular celebration among residents because many military families live there. He said this time of year...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
First Coast News

Details on this weekend's Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Festival (FCL July 1, 2022)

Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is proud to present the Second Annual Brunswick Port City Blue Crab Festival. This free event celebrates the best of the Georgia coast, offering fresh seafood and other delicious items, music, talented artists and crafters, fun for the kids, contests, and interesting displays. Proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick DDA. Visit goldenisles.com/event/port-city-brunswick-blue-crab-festival/107526 for more information.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
State
South Carolina State
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts in honor of Independence Day

Jacksonville — Krispy Kreme celebrates America’s Fourth of July by giving away free doughnuts all summer long. Today, Krispy Kreme released four, limited-time doughnuts for its “I Heart America” campaign. Sporting a Fourth of July-themed box, the doughnuts include a Soaring Firework Heart, a Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart, a Stars & Stripes Heart and a Star Spangled Sprinkle.
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This restaurant serves Thai food to visitors. Your will enjoy exquisite sushi, ample drunken noodles, and delicate shrimp at Green Papaya Thai & Sushi Cuisine (Beach location). Try their delicious mango sticky rice. Many guests claim that this location serves superb wine. It has reasonable prices. This location has a warm and inviting atmosphere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gullah#Harrington School#Signature Foods
wjct.org

Black Jacksonville firefighter disciplined over his hair

A group speaking on behalf of Black firefighters within the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says an issue over hair is being used against some firefighters. The question is whether firefighters should be allowed to have braids and dreadlocks — or whether they create a safety issue. The young...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recipes
News4Jax.com

4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Shooting Death of Ahmaud Arbery

Even though Ahmaud Arbery has been dead for nearly two years, his memory continues to inspire new legislation and initiate historic cases to bring his killers to justice. On February 23, 2020, while jogging around the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, Arbery was pursued, trapped, and ultimately slain. Two generations of the McMichael family were convicted of murder in the death of a 25-year-old neighbor.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

‘Papers were supposed to be shredded’: Folders containing people’s private information found by Jacksonville landscaper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of folders containing people’s personal information and medical records -- including social security numbers, copies of driver’s licenses and other critical information -- were found scattered along Kernan Boulevard by a Jacksonville landscaper. The paperwork that could be used to steal someone’s identity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Glynn County police make arrest in Karen Street shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with multiple felonies following a shooting on Karen Street Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Police Department. 25-year-old John Edward Harrison IV from Darien, Georgia, is in custody at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Detention Center. Harrison faces three felony...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy