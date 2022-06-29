CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Orleans Firebirds throw combined no-hitter

The Orleans Firebirds (7-7-2) used three arms to throw a combined no-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Chatham Anglers (4-10-2) Wednesday at Eldredge Park in Orleans.

The dominance started with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Bryce Warrecker. In his first start of the season, the junior threw six perfect innings, setting the tone for what would be a historic night for the Firebirds.

Warrecker gave way to Duke's Josh Allen who added two no-hit innings of his own. Finally, it was Harvard's Chris Clark's turn to seal the deal, pitching the ninth inning and completing the combined no hitter.

Cotuit Kettleers 4, Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox 1

In a battle between the two first-place teams in their divisions, the Kettleers (11-2-2) came out on top, defeating the Red Sox (9-5-2) at Red Wilson Field in South Yarmouth.

Georgia Tech's Chandler Simpson, was a catalyst out of the leadoff spot, collecting three hits and scoring three runs. While he did the bulk of the run-scoring for the Cotuit offense, the run-producing was handled by the heart of the Kettleers order. Each of the middle third had an RBI in this one, led by Coastal Carolina senior Tyler Johnson's two from the cleanup spot.

Brewster Whitecaps 3, Wareham Gatemen 2

The Whitecaps (9-7) won their fourth game in a row, besting the Gatemen (6-9-1). The win puts the Whitecaps just two points back of first place in the East.

On the mound, Louisville sophomore Carson Liggett pitched around a first-inning solo home run to finish a strong 4 2/3 innings pitched. Brewster got runs in both the first and the fifth inning, building a 2-1 lead. Virginia Tech sophomore Carson Demartini then hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning that proved to be the winning run.

Marshall's Patrick Copen came in and struck out the side to get the save for Brewster.

Bourne Braves 7, Harwich Mariners 6

The Braves (6-7-3) rallied in the ninth inning to walk-off the Mariners (6-10). Houston junior Jack Duffy stuffed the stat sheet at the top of the Bourne order. He had three hits including a solo home run, and scored three runs on the day.

The Braves rallied back after a five-run fifth inning made the score 6-2 Harwich. East Carolina's Joshua Moylan had his best day of the season. The sophomore broke a 1-1 tie with his first home run of the season and had two RBI base hits in the seventh, and the ninth, the latter being the walk-off ground rule double.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 5, Falmouth Commodores 1

The Harbor Hawks (8-5-3) strengthened their hold of second place in the West with the win over the Falmouth Commodores (5-10-1).

The Harbor Hawks got their production in this one from the entire lineup. Each of the first five hitters in the Hyannis lineup had runs scored, and the five total RBI were driven in by four separate hitters.

The Harbor Hawks broke it open late in this one, turning a one-run lead into a four-run lead in the top of the ninth inning. The Harbor Hawks pitching staff held up over the course of the game, keeping Falmouth off the scoreboard until the seventh inning.

Stars of the Night

1. Bryce Warrecker, RHP, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Orleans

It's not often you see a pitcher throw six perfect innings in a Cape League game. The junior was spotless over his six innings of work, striking out seven while facing the minimum, en route to a combined no-hitter.

2. Joshua Moylan, 1B, East Carolina, Bourne

Moylan was a one-man wrecking crew in the latter part of Bourne's win over Harwich. The sophomore drove in the team's final four runs, including the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth.

3. Chandler Simpson, INF, Georgia Tech, Cotuit Kettleers

A fast rising prospect in this year's upcoming MLB Draft, Simpson had his seventh multi-hit game in just 11 tries. He scored three crucial runs for his team in a win over fellow first-place team Yarmouth-Dennis.

UP NEXT: On Thursday

Wareham Gatemen @ Cotuit Kettleers, 5 p.m.

Orleans Firebirds @ Brewster Whitecaps, 5 p.m.

Harwich Mariners @ Hyannis Harbor Hawks, 6 p.m.

Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox @ Chatham Anglers, 7 p.m.

Bourne Braves @ Falmouth Commodores, 7 p.m.