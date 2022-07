Jacqui Collins and I first got to know each other while working together on Harold Washington’s mayoral campaign. This experience showed us that change was possible and it sent us on a journey to push for progressive and inclusive policies that uplift the lives of families throughout Chicago and Illinois. As a state senator, Jacqui Collins has shown time and time again that she is committed to bringing justice to our community, and now she’s taking the next step and running for Congress in the 1st district.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO