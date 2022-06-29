Draymond Green On The Difference Between Playing LeBron James And The Boston Celtics In The Finals: "LeBron Can Prepare His Guys For What's To Come. Al Horford Couldn't Prepare Them For What Was To Come...”

The Utah Jazz have already traded one of their franchise pillars to start their offseason. A new report suggests that they may not be done dealing, either. The Jazz are keeping their options open regarding star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. While the sentiment seems to be that the team still plans to rebuild around Mitchell, they have not closed the door on using him as a trade chip in order to launch a rebuild.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO