MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for a home invasion attack that occurred in the Berclair area in 2011. Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was convicted in November on six counts of aggravated rape, five counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of facilitation of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO