Local students awarded Golden LEAF scholarships

Eleven Twin Counties students are among 215 rural North Carolina students recently selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship.

High school seniors entering college as first-year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.

Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” Golden LEAF Foundation President and CEO Scott T. Hamilton said. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,600 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

Edgecombe County students awarded a scholarship were Jakayla Farmer of Rocky Mount High School, who will attend Winston-Salem State University; Alanna Moore of Edgecombe Early College High School, who will attend UNC-Wilmington; and Anakele Sampson of SouthWest Edgecombe High School, who will attend N.C. A&T State University.

“Congratulations Jakayla, Alanna and Anakele for receiving this award,” said state Rep. Shelly Willingham, D-Edgecombe. “You have already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. I look forward to hearing of their future success.”

Nash County students awarded a scholarship were Samantha Clagg of Nash Community College, who will attend N.C. State University; Terrance Dickens of Rocky Mount High School, who will attend Winston-Salem State University; Charlize Evans of Northern Nash High School, who will attend N.C. State University; Meixing Liu of Nash-Rocky Mount Early College High School, who will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; Leleah Maher of Nash-Rocky Mount Early College High School, who will attend N.C. State University; Nyanna Sherrod of Nash-Rocky Mount Early College High School, who will attend N.C. Central University; Darcy Tyndall of Rocky Mount High School, who will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; and Alexis Winborne of James B. Hunt High School, who will attend N.C. State University.

“My sincerest congratulations to Samantha, Terrance, Charlize, Meixing, Leleah, Nyanna, Darcy and Alexis for earning this award,” said state Sen. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash. “I’m sure you will work hard to accomplish your goals. We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive.”

The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The N.C. State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.