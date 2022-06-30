ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Bail set at $500,000 for Omaha man charged with motor vehicle homicide

By Omaha World-Herald
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA — An Omaha man charged with felony motor vehicle homicide was ordered held on $500,000 bail Wednesday during a hearing in Douglas County Court. Michael F. Packett Jr., 24, is accused of being drunk Sunday night when the...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Fatal Hit and Run In Central Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A deadly hit and run crash Saturday night in central Lincoln is under investigation. Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News on Sunday morning that just before 9:30pm Saturday a gray Ford was westbound at 37th and “O” Street, when it crossed the center median and hit a gray Suburu traveling eastbound in the inside lane. The crash pushed the Suburu into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dodge County suspect apprehended after brief pursuit near Schuyler

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- One person is facing felony charges after a brief pursuit in Colfax County early Monday morning. In the early morning hours of July 4, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler.
SCHUYLER, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln residents react to fatal crashes on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many Lincoln residents that live along or near O Street are concerned about the number of fatal accidents happening, including one on 37th and O St., late Saturday night. Neighbors today expressed their concern about living in the area. “You know, it’s pretty much so...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klin.com

Fatal Hit & Run Saturday Evening at 37th & O

A fatal crash just before 9:30 pm Saturday evening at 37th & O Street claimed the life of a 19-year-old Lincoln man. Lincoln Police investigators determined a gray Ford was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a gray Subaru traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after a three car crash on O Street, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 19-year-old man from Lincoln is dead after a fatal crash on O Street that took place Saturday evening, Lincoln Police say. The accident occurred at 37th and O St. at 9:26p.m when a Ford was traveling westbound on O Street. The Ford crossed the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after two-vehicle crash

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a man on several charges after responding to a personal injury crash involving two vehicles. Officials said the crash happened on Hwy 50 just north of Hwy 31, and upon their arrival, the driver causing the crash had fled the scene on foot.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Motor#Violent Crime#Douglas County Court#Nissan Sentra#Dodge Street#Nebraska Medical Center#Omaha Police Headquarters
KETV.com

Two Omaha houses damaged in fire sparked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Omaha houses were damaged when a fire spread from a dumpster, fire investigators said. Acting Battalion Chief Capt. Donald Dooley said fireworks started the fire in the dumpster near 25th Avenue and Pratt Street Sunday night. That fire spread to two nearby homes. He said people were living in one of the homes. They're OK and have some damaged siding. Dooley said the other home was vacant and had more significant damage.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha child injured during home fireworks use

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A child is recovering after an attempted fireworks show went wrong Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers say first responders were called to 189th and Corby around 2 p.m. Sunday for an injury report. From there the child was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Fireworks injuries are...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Don't call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Omaha say if you see illegal fireworks, do not call 911 unless there's an immediate danger to life or property. Instead, they ask that you use the non-emergency number: 402-444-5802. The Omaha Fire Department says it has received 143 firework complaints so far....
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Western Iowa Today

3 People Arrested on Drug Related Charges

(Montgomery County)Saturday night, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at 110th and G Avenue. Upon investigation, they arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor for Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense, possession of Marijuana 2nd offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies also arrested 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense and drug paraphernalia. 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah was arrested for drug Paraphernalia by Montgomery County Deputies. The Deputies were assisted by Officers of the Red Oak Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Saturday DUI crash in Sarpy County critically injures two people

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 3:31 p.m. on Saturday. The crash was on Hwy 50, just north of Hwy 31. Officers said that 28-year-old Trey Roberts, the driver who caused the accident, fled the scene on foot,...
News Channel Nebraska

35-year-old man sentenced in Omaha federal court

OMAHA, Neb. -- 35-year-old Jacob Brun of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. The report said Brun received 84 months' imprisonment and after his release from prison, Brun will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police looking for suspects in a store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two suspects are linked to an armed robbery of Ground Floor Guitars in Omaha on July 1. OPD said the robbery occurred at 3:45 p.m. when the two suspects entered the store on 4009 Farnam St. The report said one of the suspects was armed with a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Firefighters battle thick smoke, flames in house fire started by child, investigators say

OMAHA, Neb. — A dog was found dead after a fire started at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. In a news release, fire investigators said the fire started near 38th and G streets around 3:15 p.m. Crews found smoke and flames pouring from a second-story window on the front of the house. Investigators said the smoke was so thick inside it was nearly impossible to see, and they found the fire in a bedroom.
OMAHA, NE
westerniowatoday.com

One Person Killed in Mills County Crash

(Pacific Junction) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident near Pacific Junction in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened sometime between the late evening hours on Friday or early morning hours on July 2 on 221st Street west of 210th. Authorities say 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson of Plattsmouth, Nebraska died in the crash. Steven S. Elliott, 33, of Plattsmouth, suffered injuries in the accident.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

2 from Shenandoah, 1 for Tabor arrested in Montgomery County traffic stop

(Elliott) – Three people are in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 110th Street and G Avenue west of Elliott. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old James Michael Cruz of Tabor, 25-year-old Tucker Evan Webster of Shenandoah and 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck of Shenandoah.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy