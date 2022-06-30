ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelienople, PA

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier arrives Friday in Zelie

By Eagle Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZELIENOPLE — The Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be brought Friday from New Castle to Four Corners Park in Zelienople. Currently, there is a police and motorcycle escort planned to bring the tomb into Zelienople. The escort will start very close to 6 p.m. at the old Sears parking...

