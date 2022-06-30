ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, PA

Pine Run Elementary marks 50 years of learning

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePine Run Elementary School celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special event April 22. The event...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display. It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade. “Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said. The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation. “I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said. Although volunteer Sue just met...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Kehoe Rodgers: As always, fingers crossed this Fourth of July

Ah, Fourth of the July – for most people a day of celebrating – enjoying family, friends, food and fireworks. Actually, the holiday doesn’t cause me as much anxiety as it used to. Maybe the curse was lifted, or that annual black cloud moved on to hang over some other poor unsuspecting soul. Whatever the reason – dear God, I hope I’m not jinxing myself – the angst of July 4th hasn’t paid me a visit in several years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pine Township, PA
City
New Britain, PA
Mercury

Pottstown cites High Street churches for feeding the needy

POTTSTOWN — Two High Street churches that provide free meals, essentials and services to those in need have been cited by the borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church” by undertaking those activities. Oddly, although other churches in town provide many of the same...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County Fourth Of July Tradition Southampton Days Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition is celebrating 50 years. Southampton Days has been a staple for generations of families. “My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days, said.  Talk to any Southampton native, and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing.  “I’ve known nothing else but Southampton Days for the Fourth of July,” Roggio said.   Southampton Days, the community fair that began in 1972 in the lot behind the firehouse, has grown into a...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Mourning Father Joe Capella

HAMMONTON—The Reverend Joseph P. Capella, a beloved Catholic priest who served as pastor, a teacher and a chaplain and rector at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, the rector of Camden Catholic High School as well as serving as a member and chaplain of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society and as the former chaplain of the New Jersey Sons of Italy and the Sons of Italy’s National Chaplain, St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and Washington Theological Union in Washington, D.C. Capella was ordained as a Pallottine priest in St. Joseph’s Parish in Hammonton on June 2, 1990, by Bishop James McHugh.
HAMMONTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#Elementary School#Art
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Lights the Fuse on This Weekend’s July 4 Holiday

July 4, 2022, in Montgomery County has events both rigorous and reflective.Image via iStock. If Montgomery County — by virtue of its historical significance in the quest for independence — can’t throw a slam-bang July 4 celebration, who can? The following information from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board makes it clear that patriotic parties will pop from one end of the county to the other.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Large Crowds Expected at Waltz’s Fireworks Monday

LIMERICK PA – Fireworks will return Monday (July 4, 2022) to the Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ridge Pike, with a food truck area that opens at 6 p.m., entertainment from a live band starting at 7 p.m., and depending on weather and other conditions, its sky display at about 9:45 p.m., according to the family company that’s staged its free-to-the-public show for many years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Retirement community proposed near Boyertown clears zoning hurdle

The Colebrookdale Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously granted conditional use approval to Pennsylvania Senior Living Development Partners LLC to develop an age-restricted retirement community off Swamp Creek Road and Montgomery Avenue on the outskirts of Boyertown. Township Solicitor Jeffrey C. Karver said the township’s planning commission still has to reviewIntegraCare’s...
BOYERTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy