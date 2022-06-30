Pine Run Elementary marks 50 years of learning

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display.
It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade.
“Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said.
The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation.
“I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said.
Although volunteer Sue just met...
Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
Ah, Fourth of the July – for most people a day of celebrating – enjoying family, friends, food and fireworks. Actually, the holiday doesn’t cause me as much anxiety as it used to. Maybe the curse was lifted, or that annual black cloud moved on to hang over some other poor unsuspecting soul. Whatever the reason – dear God, I hope I’m not jinxing myself – the angst of July 4th hasn’t paid me a visit in several years.
The Bonsal Blues Band has played on through heartbreak before. They grieved in 2016 when their longtime director, Edward M. Coles Jr., and his wife, Rosemarie, were murdered. The memories of that awful day came rushing back last month when the couple’s son, Ryan, was sentenced for the killings.
POTTSTOWN — Two High Street churches that provide free meals, essentials and services to those in need have been cited by the borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church” by undertaking those activities. Oddly, although other churches in town provide many of the same...
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition is celebrating 50 years. Southampton Days has been a staple for generations of families.
“My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days, said.
Talk to any Southampton native, and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing.
“I’ve known nothing else but Southampton Days for the Fourth of July,” Roggio said.
Southampton Days, the community fair that began in 1972 in the lot behind the firehouse, has grown into a...
HAMMONTON—The Reverend Joseph P. Capella, a beloved Catholic priest who served as pastor, a teacher and a chaplain and rector at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, the rector of Camden Catholic High School as well as serving as a member and chaplain of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society and as the former chaplain of the New Jersey Sons of Italy and the Sons of Italy’s National Chaplain, St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and Washington Theological Union in Washington, D.C. Capella was ordained as a Pallottine priest in St. Joseph’s Parish in Hammonton on June 2, 1990, by Bishop James McHugh.
July 4, 2022, in Montgomery County has events both rigorous and reflective.Image via iStock. If Montgomery County — by virtue of its historical significance in the quest for independence — can’t throw a slam-bang July 4 celebration, who can? The following information from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board makes it clear that patriotic parties will pop from one end of the county to the other.
LIMERICK PA – Fireworks will return Monday (July 4, 2022) to the Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ridge Pike, with a food truck area that opens at 6 p.m., entertainment from a live band starting at 7 p.m., and depending on weather and other conditions, its sky display at about 9:45 p.m., according to the family company that’s staged its free-to-the-public show for many years.
The Colebrookdale Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously granted conditional use approval to Pennsylvania Senior Living Development Partners LLC to develop an age-restricted retirement community off Swamp Creek Road and Montgomery Avenue on the outskirts of Boyertown. Township Solicitor Jeffrey C. Karver said the township’s planning commission still has to reviewIntegraCare’s...
NORRISTOWN — The closure of the Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center in Norristown has people talking. CHOC, located on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital along Sterigere Street, is the 50-bed facility and is the largest and only homeless space for single adults ages 18 years and older in Montgomery County.
PHILADELPHIA — The Coatesville Area School District has fired a middle school teacher who put a piece of tape reading “I have nothing nice to say” on a student’s face last month — an action the district described as humiliating to the child, but that the teacher defended as an ill-conceived joke.
After 70 years in business, a popular cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia has announced that it is closing its doors. However, it's not entirely all bad news for those that are a fan of food from this particular establishment. Citing the last few years as being, "unprecedented for many small business...
Balloons are flying high above Chester County this holiday weekend for the first Philly Balloon and Music Festival. The festival includes beer and wine gardens, fireworks Sunday night, games and music.
A group of pastors have been spending some late nights this month on street corners in some of the city’s gun violence hot spots in North Philadelphia. The Corners to Connections program, meant to attack crime at its roots, will wrap up on Thursday.
The Doan gang was most renowned for being British spies and armed thieves during the Revolutionary War. In Bucks County, a secret cave and Doan hideout has been discovered and is currently being excavated.
We have four reports of an incident that just took place during the Conshohocken Soap Box Derby. While the reports are slightly different, they all have the same main points. There was some type of altercation at or near the Getty station at East 8th Avenue and Fayette Street. Someone...
Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
