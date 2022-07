Preliminary results from the 2022 Democratic primaries show that Hyde Park-Kenwood voters did not support the big contest’s winner. Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, won the 1st District congressional primary to replace Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), though he placed fourth among area voters. State Sen. Jacqui Collins (D-16th) won a plurality of the area’s vote in the 17-candidate race, though she placed fourth overall. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) followed her, coming in second locally and overall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO