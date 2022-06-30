ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I'm Stepping Up My Outfit With These Under-$100 Game-Changing Pieces

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know what one of the best feelings in the world is when it comes to shopping? It’s that perfect moment when you come across an affordable score that would make...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I'm a Dress Snob—These 38 Are Pretty Enough to Pass My Test (By a Landslide)

Saying that I like to dress up would be the understatement of the year. Most days, I'm fully dressed (even when working from home, which I do most days) in heels and a dress, not to mention jewelry and accessories, by 9 in the morning if not earlier. Because of that, my standards for dresses have become quite high, with comfort, style, versatility, and more all factoring into my buying decisions in the dress department.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Athleisure During the Summer—Here's Why

I was a competitive dancer growing up, so my non-workout wardrobe barely saw the light of day. I lived in nothing but leggings and leotards, and when athleisure became a huge trend, I felt like my personal style was finally in fashion. Years later, I'm now an editor with a body too broken to keep dancing, but I still prioritize daily movement (and a sporty look). Lately, I've been taking inspo from celebs who've mastered street style with trendy athleisure items like oversize joggers, unitards, matching sets, and preppy exercise dresses. They've been photographed leaving hot pilates looking as put-together as they did when they arrived. Curious about how on earth they achieve this effortless athletic vibe, I set out to create four athleisure outfits from FP Movement. So whether you spend your summers hiking or lounging, I've curated a list of every item you'll need for a sporty look this summer.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 15 Red Lipsticks Are Nothing Short of Iconic, Period

If you ask me, red lipstick should be considered a neutral. It's by far the most classic shade of lipstick, evocative of both Old Hollywood and Parisian beauty. Red looks good on everyone, and it's the perfect way to add a little something to every look, whether you're going to the office or spending a night on the town.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

Every Editor on Our Team Owns This Cool Basic—Shop It Here If You Want In

Not to sound biased or anything, but our team of editors is a pretty stylish group. I always turn to my fashion colleagues to learn about the latest emerging trend, glean some outfit inspiration, or discover my latest shopping obsession. Not only do they have an excellent eye for shopping picks, but they also have great taste in personal style. So when half of our editorial team shares the same fabulous wardrobe basic, you know it has to be a good one.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Shop for a Living and am Extremely Picky—These 30 Finds Stood Out to Me

When I say I'm a picky shopper, I truly mean it. I let items sit in my cart for weeks before I make a decision and spend way too much time overthinking about an item before I purchase it. (Most times, I end up passing.) So when there comes a time where I actually can't stop thinking about a specific item, I know I truly love it. My pickiness just so happens to work in my favor for my job, since a good chunk of my mornings contain finding and sharing the most standout shopping finds so you don't have to do the overthinking. (You're welcome!)
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

My Style Is Classic and Polished—Here's Everything I'd Buy For the Office RN

While my personal style is always evolving, right now I’m gravitating towards pieces that are classic and polished. At times I can be more trend-driven, but I credit the last several years working at home and less IRL events with pushing me towards more timeless pieces that I can wear for years and years in the future. With more in-office days returning in the future, I’ve been thinking more about what I’ll be wearing and the pieces I’m interested in adding to my work wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

My Job Is to Make Shopping Lists—30 New Affordable Items You Need to See

I'm a fashion editor who spends the majority of the day sourcing market to curate edits of trending products, so shopping lists are kind of my thing. I get so much joy from uncovering special pieces that can take a wardrobe to the next level. On that note, I wanted to round up the latest items that caught my attention. And yes, all of the pieces in question just so happen to skew on the more affordable end.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

The Elegant Shoe Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style

If you love gorgeous heels, you’ve landed in the right spot. I’m dedicating this entire piece to one of the most elegant shoe trends that will never go out of style. I’m talking about slingback heels. This simple yet chic design is classic and can instantly elevate any look. While there are a ton of options from just about every brand, I decided to go through some of my favorite sites to bring you an edit of the best slingback heels out there.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Very Best Makeup Brushes for Every Step in Your Routine

It would be hard to put on your makeup without some good makeup brushes. Sure, in some cases and for some products you could use your fingers to dab and blend, but you're going to need at least a few brushes for application. Shopping for a makeup brush can be overwhelming, though. There are so many brands, options, and styles. And then there's always the question—do I really need a 20-piece set of brushes that costs hundreds of dollars? Because yes, some brushes can be pricey, too.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

Every Beauty Editor I Know Loves Kosas—The Brand's Best-Selling Products, Ranked

By now, I'm sure you're either really sick of us talking about Kosas or simply love clean beauty and are itching to hear more. I (hoping its the latter) have decided to take on quite the impossible task. As I'm sure you've figured out by now, beauty editors can't get enough of it. It has become quite the staple brand for team Who What Wear and I don't see that changing any time soon.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

We Never Thought We'd Stop Wearing Our Favorite Perfumes—Until We Tried These 13

A new pair of jeans or heels is nice, but nothing puts quite the same pep in our step as a brand new perfume. From the ritaul of that very first spritz, to the boost in confidence, to the influx of comments and compliments…nothing can beat it. That said, and as we all know, actually finding a perfume that you love unconditionally can be harder than finding a needle in a haystack. There are plenty of classics that are hard to go wrong with, but we also love smelling fresh and *not* like every other person in the bar or subway. And, that's where new, yet-to-be-discovered-and-become-mainstream perfumes come in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

We've Reached the Halfway Point of 2022—See Our Most-Worn Fashion Items

Although it feels like 2022 just started, we’re already halfway through the year. As fashion editors, we’ve done a lot of shopping, trying-on, and outfit experimenting these past six months, and we’re ready to share the items that have become consistent staples in our wardrobe. While we love sharing our top picks at the end of the year, we thought we’d give our halfway review, so you can shop the pieces and wear them for the remainder of 2022. We’re against gatekeeping and want to share in on the sartorial goodness.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

32 Extremely Chic Pieces That Are Still Available From the Big Zara Sale

Compared to other retailers, Zara sales are actually pretty rare, which makes sense. The brand is so popular that it doesn't really need them that often. Each year, we get a Black Friday sale, a post–Christmas Day sale, and a summer sale. Obviously, it's the summer sale that we're discussing today. This isn't just past-season stuff, though. Some of these items were in the new-arrivals section not too long ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Seeing Is Believing: 25 Things From COS That Could 100% Pass as The Row

Low-key luxury has basically been a thing forever, but recently the aesthetic has been the subject of numerous TikToks delving into the world of outwardly simple and deceptively expensive clothes. Naturally, The Row has come up several times in the discourse. The brand's collections are about as stripped and pared down as it gets, but what it lacks in ornate details, it makes up for in quality. That means that even a plain white button-down shirt will be a splurge. But the hefty prices haven't stopped The Row from amassing a legion of fans. You could certainly count me as one of them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

It's Officially Linen Season—These Chic Pieces Are on My List

Summertime is practically synonymous with linen by now (at least in my book). The moment the temperatures start to rise the breezy texture is all I can think about. Goodbye, denim—hello, linen. Not only does linen allow you to breathe and keep you cooler during the hotter months, but it looks ultra-chic while doing so. There's nothing more timeless than a crisp linen button-down over a swimsuit or tailored linen trousers for an alfresco dinner. For me that's a win-win, so I'm typically living in the airy fabric from June through September.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy