ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

These 30 New Arrivals at Zara Are Going to Sell Out by August

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to Zara shopping, I'm somewhat of an expert. I love to check new arrivals and scan to see which pieces would be perfect in my wardrobe, which ones will most likely go viral on TikTok, and which ones will sell out before we know it. I have had...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

"Boat Shoe Summer" Is Here, and This Is How We're Styling Them

Some pieces never go out of style, and Sperry's iconic boat shoe is one of them. Lately, they've really been having a moment with the fashion set here in NYC. I've been spotting them all over town styled up with summer staples like floral minidresses or dressed down with classic denim cutoffs and ribbed tanks. They're a stylish staple that can be worn with practically every outfit in your closet. Over the years, Sperry has expanded its boat shoe selection, and it has enough variations and playful colorways to go with any outfit I currently want to wear. In short, I'm convinced these are the most versatile shoes on the market. To prove my theory, I created five looks for every summer activity. Going on a boat trip? I got you. Grabbing brunch with girlfriends? There's an outfit for that. Keep scrolling to see the shoppable looks I created with the shoe of the season, all of which will keep you stylish all summer long. You're going to want to see these.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

3 Classic Items Celebs Are Wearing With Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans can be polarizing, but they're really a staple silhouette at this point. And yes, many of us (celebs included) still reach for them. That said, it's non-skinny jeans—straight-leg cuts and relaxed silhouettes—that many A-listers are gravitating toward for their forward nature. And after scrolling through a range of street style photos, I noticed that there are a few modern yet classic pieces that many celebs wear with their favorite non-skinny jeans.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Little Black Dress#Barbecue#All Night Long#Tiktok#French#Lace Bra Pair#Animal Print Dress
whowhatwear

I'm a Luxury-Handbag Expert—These Are the Best Valentino Bags to Invest In

Let me take you down memory lane for a second. Can you remember the first bag you ever owned that you loved? What did it look like? Why was it valuable to you? It’s safe to say that almost everyone who loves fashion can remember their first handbag—mine was a labelless crescent shoulder bag made of silver chain mail. And while everyone’s first handbag varies, the sentimental value that the first bag holds for us all remains. Of course, placing a value beyond memory on your vintage handbag requires in-depth knowledge of the luxury space. Not all bags are created equal, and they’re not all sound investments for the long-term. I still love my little chain-mail bag to this day (and I’ll never pass up the chance to test-drive a new handbag trend), but I know that investing in a designer bag is the grown-up scenario when shopping for purses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

5 Items That Are "Plain" to Some But Very Chic to Fashion Editors

Every fashion editor on our team can agree that basics are the backbone of a wardrobe. Without these versatile pieces, our closets wouldn't really feel balanced. But here's the thing: To some, many basics can seem "boring" or "plain" because they're less statement-making or trendy than other pieces. That said, in our eyes, these items are actually chic. Trust us—a simple piece that has a forward and modern fit can feel very of the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
whowhatwear

I Studied Hundreds of Pages on Nordstrom, H&M, and Macy's—These Picks Stood Out

If you're looking to put the final touches on your summer wardrobe but are hitting dead-ends, you've come to the right place. Out of all the seasons, I find summer shopping the hardest. After checking multiple sites and scrolling through hundreds of pages, even I, a fashion editor, have thought about giving up. But since it is my job to bring you the best finds, I kept going. And after hours of browsing, I was able to find some incredible items at H&M, Nordstrom, and Macy's. I do this fairly often, but I am always shocked at how many good items I can find among the many pages. Not only is the offering on-trend, but everything below also comes at a pretty price point.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 9 Summer 'Fits

To many, modest dressing in the summer may seem like an oxymoron. I get it—when the temperatures have surpassed 90°, no amount of clothing feels right. But those of us who adhere to a modest lifestyle have learned how to feel cool and simultaneously look chic, even in the middle of the summer. But sometimes, I have days when I struggle a bit to put outfits together, which is why I have an ongoing mood board where I'm always adding looks I want to re-create.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Every Editor on Our Team Owns This Cool Basic—Shop It Here If You Want In

Not to sound biased or anything, but our team of editors is a pretty stylish group. I always turn to my fashion colleagues to learn about the latest emerging trend, glean some outfit inspiration, or discover my latest shopping obsession. Not only do they have an excellent eye for shopping picks, but they also have great taste in personal style. So when half of our editorial team shares the same fabulous wardrobe basic, you know it has to be a good one.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

32 Extremely Chic Pieces That Are Still Available From the Big Zara Sale

Compared to other retailers, Zara sales are actually pretty rare, which makes sense. The brand is so popular that it doesn't really need them that often. Each year, we get a Black Friday sale, a post–Christmas Day sale, and a summer sale. Obviously, it's the summer sale that we're discussing today. This isn't just past-season stuff, though. Some of these items were in the new-arrivals section not too long ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Check Shopbop on a Daily Basis—These 29 Summer Items Are Favorites of Mine

I’m a huge Shopbop fan. It is my go-to retailer whenever I need a designer fix or a chic new accessory. I'm filling up my calendar with vacations, beach weekends, weddings, engagement parties, rooftop dinners, and more, and Shopbop is the retailer at the top of my list. It has everything I could think of—great dresses that I can style multiple ways, items that scratch my itch to wear crochet at every moment, chic sun hats, and pretty new swimwear to add to my growing collection. I’m determined to make this summer my most stylish yet, and Shopbop has become my secret weapon. While doing my daily Shopbop deep dive, I came up with a list of 29 summer finds that I need ASAP.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

It’s Official: These Are The 5 Sneakers “In” For Summer

Just put down the sandals for a second—I know it's tempting to wear them 24/7 in this heat—but the wave of interesting sneakers buzzing around right now is worth the screentime. Sneaker trends can come and go spontaneously, which means even halfway through the year, the styles and names trending in January are subject to change (and they have indeed). Whereas classic white sneakers reigned strongly last season, the current vibe is all about ultra-sporty silhouettes dripped in color and statement details. The recent adoration of Asics by fashion people, in general, is perhaps the biggest example of the shift. Just maybe the era of the white sneaker is done for? It seems that way—well at least for right now.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

NYC Girls Have Spoken—These 4 Simple Yet Cool Looks Are Everything

I love summer in New York City. Well, I love early summer in the city. It's a time when the parks are filled up with people going on picnics and celebrating birthdays outside, rooftops are reopened, and everyone is ready to show off their best summer looks. I have been spotting four looks that emphasize a simple yet stylish vibe. This summer is busy for all of us, so finding great looks that you can put on in under five minutes is key. I'm planning for just about everything—looks to wear to brunch on the weekends, to the office during the week, events and parties, on dates, on vacation, to weddings… I could go on and on. The four easy looks I'm seeing all over the city include matching sets, floral dresses, vest tops, and miniskirt moments. As a professional online shopper, I have scoured some of our favorite retailers and rounded up great picks to help me master these outfit ideas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Over These 4 Items But Love These 4 Fresh Finds

When we're looking for expert shopping tips, Sandy Koszarek is always a go-to. The VIP Nordstrom stylist works with clients on a daily basis to test out new trends and explore their personal styles, so she certainly knows her stuff. She recently shared the trends that she thinks will help get your closet up to speed for the season. And now, she's taking her advice a step further by telling us which pieces she's currently over. Of course, it's worth noting that you should always wear what you love and what makes you comfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

We've Reached the Halfway Point of 2022—See Our Most-Worn Fashion Items

Although it feels like 2022 just started, we’re already halfway through the year. As fashion editors, we’ve done a lot of shopping, trying-on, and outfit experimenting these past six months, and we’re ready to share the items that have become consistent staples in our wardrobe. While we love sharing our top picks at the end of the year, we thought we’d give our halfway review, so you can shop the pieces and wear them for the remainder of 2022. We’re against gatekeeping and want to share in on the sartorial goodness.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

It's Officially Linen Season—These Chic Pieces Are on My List

Summertime is practically synonymous with linen by now (at least in my book). The moment the temperatures start to rise the breezy texture is all I can think about. Goodbye, denim—hello, linen. Not only does linen allow you to breathe and keep you cooler during the hotter months, but it looks ultra-chic while doing so. There's nothing more timeless than a crisp linen button-down over a swimsuit or tailored linen trousers for an alfresco dinner. For me that's a win-win, so I'm typically living in the airy fabric from June through September.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Style Is Classic and Polished—Here's Everything I'd Buy For the Office RN

While my personal style is always evolving, right now I’m gravitating towards pieces that are classic and polished. At times I can be more trend-driven, but I credit the last several years working at home and less IRL events with pushing me towards more timeless pieces that I can wear for years and years in the future. With more in-office days returning in the future, I’ve been thinking more about what I’ll be wearing and the pieces I’m interested in adding to my work wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy