ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Fatal Bacteria Leaves Hudson Valley Pet Owners On Alert

By Allison Kay
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's face it, our pets make our lives better on a daily basis. At times, we wonder what we would do without them. They make us laugh, smile, and ultimately, show us unconditional love. More than ever, we are adopting these loving fur babies and pet owners would agree...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Pets & Animals
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy