Jefferson County, TX

Third suspect in jail and bond set at $1.6M following death of 4-year-old King Dewey

By Dierra Banks
fox4beaumont.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — A third suspect has been arrested...

fox4beaumont.com

fox4beaumont.com

BPD searching for second suspect in aggravated assault on 2 BPD officers

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police obtained two warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant for 18-year-old Reginald Guillory. Guillory is wanted in connection to an attempted capital murder case against two Beaumont police officers. Officers responded to Glen Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Dowlen in Beaumont Sunday...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Developing: Beaumont police on scene of shooting

Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one patient was transported...
BEAUMONT, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Nederland celebrates Independence Day

Mid County celebrated Independence Day in a big way. They opened the pool, and ended the night with fireworks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details on what it took to put this celebration together.
NEDERLAND, TX

