Third suspect in jail and bond set at $1.6M following death of 4-year-old King Dewey

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police obtained two warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant for 18-year-old Reginald Guillory. Guillory is wanted in connection to an attempted capital murder case against two Beaumont police officers. Officers responded to Glen Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Dowlen in Beaumont Sunday...
Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one patient was transported...
The city of Beaumont will hold its 36th Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday. The free July 4th event will take place at the downtown Event Centre and lake at 700 Crockett St. The event starts at 5pm and fireworks begin at 9pm. There will be food trucks, beer...
BEAUMONT — For Southeast Texans who will be setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July, we have some safety tips for you that local fireworks businesses and first responders want you to keep in mind as ou celebrate:. - Don't point or throw fireworks at another person. -...
Mid County celebrated Independence Day in a big way. They opened the pool, and ended the night with fireworks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details on what it took to put this celebration together.
Comments / 0