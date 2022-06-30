'Hard Not to Laugh': Internet Delights at Boss Denying Employee Resignation

Katya Echazarreta's life journey is an extraordinary one. From serving fries at a McDonald's at the age of 17 to support her family to traveling to space at the age of 27, she already has a million stories to tell. Echazarreta is now the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after being part of a group that was carried to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin." Echazarreta said it was an experience beyond her dreams. "I've been dreaming about going to space my entire life," she said. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO