ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Hard Not to Laugh': Internet Delights at Boss Denying Employee Resignation

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Yet another private business thinks they're the selective service," one commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg delivers harsh message to employees

As tech stocks take a tumble amid a broader market downturn, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has delivered a harsh message to employees: Step up or clear out.In an employee Q&A on on Thursday, the Facebook founder told employees to brace for tough times ahead, according to audio reviewed by Reuters."If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history," Mr Zuckerberg said at the meeting.The company plans to scale back on hiring and introduce tougher performance targets for employees. Mr Zuckberg admitted that the increased expectations...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Mom Mortified After 4-Year-Old Takes 'Very Big Poo' in Hardware Store Display Toilet

A dad who went into a hardware store looking for washing line ended up having to wash something else... when his son took a dump in one of the display toilets. The unfortunate stink-cident occurred at a B&Q store in Glastonbury, UK — akin to Home Depot in the US — and was all documented on the boy's mortified mother's Facebook page.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Upworthy

She was working at McDonald's at 17 and now she's become the first Mexican-born woman in space

Katya Echazarreta's life journey is an extraordinary one. From serving fries at a McDonald's at the age of 17 to support her family to traveling to space at the age of 27, she already has a million stories to tell. Echazarreta is now the first Mexican-born woman to travel to space after being part of a group that was carried to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos' "Blue Origin." Echazarreta said it was an experience beyond her dreams. "I've been dreaming about going to space my entire life," she said. Even just the drive to get into the rocket was emotional for all of us. I tried picturing what it would be like and I can assure you nobody can truly imagine it until they experience it. Even now, just thinking back, makes my eyes teary. As soon as I looked down at our planet, I had a single tear running down my face. That tear made me realize how important it is to care for our planet and what we have here."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy