Cocker Spaniel Males and females, AK

Catherine Virginia McDougal Moore, 98, of Summerville, SC, widow of Arthur Bernard Moore, Jr., died Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon, July 5, 2022 at Bethany United Methodist Church - Spell Chapel at 2 o'clock. Burial was in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation was at PARKS FUNERAL HOME Tuesday morning from 11 - 1 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or Summerville Catholic School, 226 Black Oak Blvd., Summerville, SC 29485.
Comments / 0