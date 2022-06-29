Cocker Spaniel Males and females, AK

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO