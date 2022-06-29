ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Cocker Spaniel Males and females, AK

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCocker Spaniel Males and females, AKC registered, chocolate with...

www.postandcourier.com

wach.com

Fundraiser provides beds for all dogs at Columbia Animal services

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Animal mission, a private non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of homeless pets in South Carolina, is teaming up with Soda City to help assist animals at a local shelter. “We realized about a year and a half ago that there are very few of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

SolFest RollFest coming in July

NoMa Warehouse has announces SolFest RollFest, a music and bicycle festival featuring Columbia’s first bike-powered stage. SolFest RollFest will take place July 2 from noon – 6 pm at Earlewood Park. A music and community event started by NoMa Warehouse in 2021, SolFest began as a micro-music festival...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
wach.com

July 4th celebration takes place in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WACH) - Capital City Lake Murray Country hosted it's 34th annual 4th of July celebration Saturday afternoon. This year's theme honored heroes such as police officers, fire fighters, teachers, and health care workers. Boats were all decked out in patriotic gear to support local heroes. People in the...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
wccbcharlotte.com

54 Cats Seized From South Carolina Home Operating As Animal Rescue

Chester County Animal Control seized 54 cats from the home, which housed an organization known as Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina. Deputies arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge, III, and Christine Collinge. Each is charged with Ill Treatment of Animals Section (b), which is a felony charge. The Sheriff’s Office...
CHESTER, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Obituary Catherine Virginia McDougal Moore

Catherine Virginia McDougal Moore, 98, of Summerville, SC, widow of Arthur Bernard Moore, Jr., died Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon, July 5, 2022 at Bethany United Methodist Church - Spell Chapel at 2 o'clock. Burial was in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation was at PARKS FUNERAL HOME Tuesday morning from 11 - 1 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or Summerville Catholic School, 226 Black Oak Blvd., Summerville, SC 29485.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fashion Week top model winner heading to New York City

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Columbia Fashion Week top model winner Jah "Jiffy" Johnson is set to represent South Carolina on a bigger stage. After winning the top model competition in Columbia, she is now preparing for a special tour in the Big Apple. She stopped by Good Day Columbia to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C. The crash occurred on Highway 903, close to Damsel Road, around 6 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw, SC and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, SC, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, SC

