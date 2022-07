Nature lover's retreat! Lose yourself as you gaze through the wall of oversized windows bestowing gorgeous views encompassing 248 ft of marsh front and prime viewing of all the birds and wildlife that marsh front living offers. Enjoy the abundant natural light which is complemented by the vaulted ceilings without compromising your privacy. Need to set a mood? Simply lower the outdoor shades to your preference with the touch of a remote. Nestled in a quiet cul- de-sac this home located in Middleton Plantation is part of a deep water community which with HOA membership affords access to a deep water dock on St. Pierre Creek and a boat ramp. Built in 2005 this original owner only occupied home features one side of the home as a master suite with it's own privacy door. The master suite includes separate his and hers bathrooms and closets along with a small separate bonus room ideal for a nursery exercise studio or reading room. Enjoy your morning coffee from the screened porch off the master suite. The master bathroom and screened porch are hard wired for surround sound. On the opposite side of the house also behind it's own privacy door you will find two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Entertaining is a breeze with this lovely open kitchen including quartz countertops and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Built in wall oven and microwave glass cooktop and plenty of cabinetry including spacious pantry complete this kitchen. Serve appetizers on your open air covered porch located off the kitchen/living room area and watch as the birds bathe in the automatic refill birdbath. The porch is a perfect place for grilling. There is a gas line to connect to your gas grill. Storage should not be an issue in this home. This must see garage has plenty of storage for your cars golf cart bicycles and water toys. In addition it features a workshop and plenty of workbenches and shelving. There are two water heaters. One supplies the main part of the house the other water heater supplies the master side of the house. A new generator in 2021 and a transferable maintenance policy is available. Larger HVAC unit was replaced in 2018. 1500 gallon whole house R/O system and 500 gallon propane tank. A rare chance to own in this fantastic neighborhood don't miss this opportunity!

EDISTO ISLAND, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO