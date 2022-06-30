ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

SJPD investigates possible bomb threat at North Belt Walmart

kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department responded to the Walmart on North...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

St. Marys police officer dies on duty

SAINT MARYS (KSNT) – The Saint Marys Police Department announced the death of one of their officers while on duty on Saturday. Officer Mark Lamberson died unexpectedly while on duty on July 2. Lamberson’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but no foul play is suspected. More information will be released […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
WIBW

Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east...
HOLTON, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County sends two people to El Dorado for medical treatment

A pair of wrecks on the Kansas Turnpike during Saturday’s storm activity led to reported injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a wreck around 8:20 pm near mile marker 97, just southwest of the Matfield Green service exit, sent two people to Susan B Allen Hospital in El Dorado for treatment. The driver, 44-year-old Quincy Norris of Peoria, Illinois, was southbound when he lost control of his car due to the wet highway. The car hit the center barrier wall.
EL DORADO, KS
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man killed in all-terrain vehicle rollover

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding on overturned early Sunday. Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on private property off Kensa Road in Alpena County's Long Rapids Township. Investigators say 57-year-old Jerry Mark Oliver from...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Sjpd#North Belt Walmart
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

No charges in crash that killed pregnant MoDOT worker

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Mother of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was struck and killed in a work zone crash said there will be no criminal charges against the driver. Kaitlyn Anderson died with her unborn baby Jaxx on November 18 on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. Her mother said Thursday that she […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy