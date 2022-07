PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Firefighters and volunteers were bagging groceries at the Sheridan Hy-Vee for a unique reason. The event was called Bagging for Tips and the grocery store opened two of its locations to raise money for the Imani Rescue center in Kenya. Founder Veronica Richards said the rescue center would be a safe haven for women and orphaned children in Kenya to learn skills and remain safe. Richards, who is from Kenya, said she was grateful for members of her new community helping out her home.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO