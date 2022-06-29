Intersection of North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St: Replacement of Traffic Signal Mast Arms.

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested earlier this week for violation of a no-contact order and criminal mischief at the woman’s apartment. Police say the incident occurred on the 2500 block of Holiday Road and involved 29-year-old Torcel Walker of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest. At approximately 3:05 pm Wednesday, they were called to the woman’s residence because of a domestic dispute where Walker had allegedly thrown a brick through an apartment window. The victim told police that Walker had come to visit their child, and when she didn’t let him in, Walker walked to the lower balcony and began throwing rocks and bricks at the window. Upon contact with Walker, he reportedly said that nothing was wrong and that he hadn’t thrown any bricks. However, multiple witnesses on scene said otherwise.

