Intersection of North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St: Replacement of Traffic Signal Mast Arms.

Waterloo Police have identified a man who they say drowned in the Cedar River, possibly during the My Waterloo Days parade, according to KWWL. The body of 25 year old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman was pulled from the river around 2:15pm on June 13th. Police had been initially alerted to the presence of a man in the river around 6:30 p.m. on June 10th, while the parade was going on. They were unable to locate Reyes-Guzman at that point but they did find his shirt on the shore. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy determined Reyes-Guzman drowned.
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested earlier this week for violation of a no-contact order and criminal mischief at the woman’s apartment. Police say the incident occurred on the 2500 block of Holiday Road and involved 29-year-old Torcel Walker of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest. At approximately 3:05 pm Wednesday, they were called to the woman’s residence because of a domestic dispute where Walker had allegedly thrown a brick through an apartment window. The victim told police that Walker had come to visit their child, and when she didn’t let him in, Walker walked to the lower balcony and began throwing rocks and bricks at the window. Upon contact with Walker, he reportedly said that nothing was wrong and that he hadn’t thrown any bricks. However, multiple witnesses on scene said otherwise.
Two separate people suffered non-life-threatening gunshots in two separate incidents Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police say the incidents occurred within an hour of each other. The first was reported at about 6:45 pm in the area of Park Avenue and 16th Street Southeast, while the second one happened just before 7:45 pm in the 1100 block of C Avenue Northwest. Police have not released information about the victims, or whether the shootings may be connected.
The construction boom in the NewBo area, and throughout downtown Cedar Rapids, looks like it will continue with a huge new proposed building, along with today's groundbreaking of a previously announced project. A local investment group has announced plans for a $36 million building just a couple of blocks away...
Linn County — The future has arrived in Eastern Iowa. Both Barrel House Restaurant locations in Cedar Rapids and in Marion have begun using robots in their daily operations. Cedar Rapids Barrel House Restaurant General Manager Shawnen Youngman tells Iowa's News Now they locations are struggling to hire a full staff.
DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, one person died in a rollover accident. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Holy Cross EMS responded to a vehicle accident in the 16000 Block of Holy Cross Road at 4:51 a.m. on Monday. According to...
A Coralville woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a fireworks throwing incident in downtown Iowa City. Police were investigating a report of subjects throwing fireworks at pedestrians from the top of the Capitol Street ramp at around 12:20 am. Officers got to the top of the ramp and found 43-year-old Leanna Baker of Holiday Road. They asked Baker to stop, but instead, she ran away.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A man who called police because he was lost, ended up under arrest. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in northeast Iowa says it received a call early Tuesday morning from a man who said he was lost in a wooded area near the town of Brandon.
Here's one story that Cedar Rapids firefighters probably thought would never be written about them... A very unique call came into the Cedar Rapids Fire Department Wednesday morning. As is always the case, they responded quickly. This time, they saved hundreds of pounds of sausage that would've otherwise spoiled and in turn helped a local charity that, like the fire department, answers the call for others.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man's recovering after being shot in the legs in Cedar Rapids. Police were called to the 11-hundred block of C Avenue NW before 8 o'clock last (Tuesday) night, after multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man with non life threatening gunshot injuries to his legs. Police say the man was treated and released from the hospital, and is not cooperating with investigators.
A North Liberty man has been arrested after a search warrant of his residence turned up marijuana. The warrant was executed the afternoon of May 19th at the Alydar Drive residence of 24-year-old Nicholas Wombacher, where over 40 grams of marijuana was allegedly located. Also reportedly found was a scale, packaging material, and a vacuum sealer. Marijuana paraphernalia was allegedly located in multiple rooms, and meth paraphernalia was allegedly located in Wombacher’s garage.
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 4:20 pm, police in Marion have blocked off part of Highway 100, west of Highway 13, due to a nearby serious crash. Iowa DOT cameras show police rerouting traffic at the intersection. The crash has closed both lanes of Iowa Highway 100 from S...
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say that on June 28th, around 4:46 pm, the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a call from Blaine’s Farm & Fleet that two males left with a quantity of ammunition without paying for it. The two men stole approximately 1300 rounds of...
A convicted domestic abuser faces charges that he discharged a firearm multiple times outside a residence west of Swisher. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on the 1500 block of 120th Street NW just before 8:45pm on June 24th after a neighbor reported hearing at least ten gunshots coming from a nearby house. 35-year-old Robert Thornton of Cedar Rapids allegedly told investigators that he had been firing a 9mm handgun he keeps for home protection. The gun was found in the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle he was driving.
A Coralville woman faces robbery charges after allegedly taking a cellphone from an individual during an assault at the Ped Mall. The incident occurred just after 1:30 am Sunday in the area outside the Iowa City Public Library. According to police, 26-year-old Shonda House of Holiday Road had been involved in a physical altercation on the Ped Mall earlier, and approached the alleged victim. She then began punching the victim multiple times and reportedly stole the victim’s cellphone from their hand before running away.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former mental health therapist who worked at Polk Alternative Education Center was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for enticement of a minor. 46-year-old Miranda Breeden pled guilty to engaging in illegal sexual activity with a 14-year-old student between November 2019 and January 2020....
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators said they are conducting an investigation following the death of a 13-year-old girl at a home in Marengo. Emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive juvenile at a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue shortly after 6:40 a.m. Monday. The girl was taken to Compass Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
2,596 peope in Johnson County, Iowa have applied for a stimulus payment program that would give residents $1,400. These payments are set to go to low to moderate income households. The deadline to apply for the program ended at the end of May, and not everyone who qualifies will see...
