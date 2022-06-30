ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

David C DeSalle obituary 1945~2022

By Staff Report
fcfreepress
fcfreepress
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David C DeSalle, 76, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg. He was born Tuesday, October 23, 1945 in Beaver Falls, PA. David was a son of the late Carmen and...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcfreepress

Catherine M Forster Karvois 1928~2022

Catherine M Forster Karvois passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 1, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Matilda Forster. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of over 48 years, Joseph J. Karvois. Born in Mahanoy City, PA to a hard-working coal miner...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Dorothy M Garner obituary 1927~2022

Dorothy M Garner, 94, of Fort Loudon, PA, entered into rest July 1, 2022, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Forest Whitesel in Lewisberry. Her son, Joseph A. Garner and his wife, Linda, also survive of Lewisbury. Born October 31, 1927, in the Lackawanna Section of...
FORT LOUDON, PA
fcfreepress

Bryon K Smith obituary 1954~2022

Bryon K Smith left this world for a better place on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 67 years old. The last few years of Bryon’s life were full of physical hardships, but he is now free from that most difficult part of his journey. His wife, Nancy looks forward to the day when they are reunited on the other side.
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

Rodney L “Rod” LeBeau obituary 1954~2022

Rodney L “Rod” LeBeau, 68, of Orrstown, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Monday, March 8, 1954 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Leo A. and Ruth E. Swanger LeBeau. Rod was a 1972 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Beaver Falls, PA
Obituaries
City
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Obituaries
City
Mercersburg, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
fcfreepress

Martha Louise Short obituary 1930~2022

Martha Louise Short (Olson), 92, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born January 30, 1930 in Marshall County, Iowa she was the daughter of the late Tilman and Birdilla R. (Robertson) Olson. In her younger years Martha worked with tuberculous patients at South...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Richard F “Rick” Smith obituary 1954~2022

Richard F “Rick” Smith, 68, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Monday, June 27, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1954, in Hanover, a son of the late Harold F. and Janet (Geisler) Smith. Rick married Brenda Marie Bair...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

John Edward Beaston Sr. 1955~2022

Mr. John Edward Beaston Sr., 66, of Chambersburg, died Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. H. Irene Burkett Beaston, his wife of 47 years. Born July 2, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Gordon Dale and Mary...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Jimmy L “Jim” Brown obituary 1938~2022

Jimmy L “Jim” Brown, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away on June 29, 2022 at Brookview Health Care Center. Born July 30, 1938 in Birmingham, AL, he was a son of the late Leonard O. and Edna Vail Brown. Jim earned his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#David Was#St Thomas#Generation Italian
fcfreepress

Charlotte E Rice obituary 1924~2022

Charlotte E Rice, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on June 28, 2022. She was 98 years old. Charlotte was born on June 11, 1924 in Newville. She was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Lillian Russell Young. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia...
NEWVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Sonja J Blattenberger obituary 1942~2022

Sonja J Blattenberger, 79, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away June 28, 2022 at Brookview Nursing Home, Menno Haven. She was born on November 30, 1942 in Cordele, Georgia to William and Zelda (Williamson) Johnson. She and her husband, Jack lived in Burnt Cabins, where they operated the Burnt Cabins Grist...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Barbara Ann Riggleman obituary 1949~2022

Barbara Ann Riggleman, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 25, 1949 in Port Royal, PA, she was a daughter of the late Mauddest and Clara Smith Swailes. Barbara loved animals. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching soap operas....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Frederick ‘Phred” Tercek 1963~2022

Frederick ‘Phred” Lawrence Tercek, 58, of Chambersburg PA passed away peacefully with his ex-wife Pam Stouffer by his side on June 23, 2022. Born August 21, 1963 in Johnstown PA. He was the son of Reginald and Eleanor “Ferne” Tercek. He is survived by a brother...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
fcfreepress

Mark L McCleaf obituary 1968~2022

Mark L McCleaf, 54, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Conemaugh Medical Center in Johnstown, PA from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born Wednesday, June 19, 1968 in Chambersburg, he is a son of Elvin R. and Annabell Neil McCleaf. Mark was a 1986 graduate...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Lester E Kriner obituary 1933~2022

Lester E Kriner, 88, of Shippensburg, went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on October 27, 1933, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Lester S. and Anna C. (Ricker) Kriner. Lester was a United States Air Force veteran...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Floyd Eugene Pine obituary 1946~2022

Floyd Eugene Pine, 76, of Fort Loudon, PA, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, PA. Born June 14, 1946 In Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Floyd D. and Katherine Mary Reeder Pine. Floyd graduated from James Buchanan High School and worked as a...
FORT LOUDON, PA
fcfreepress

Hrisostomos A “Chris” Pililis 1970~2022

Hrisostomos A “Chris” Pililis, 52, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 after a courageous four year battle with prostate cancer. He was born May 16, 1970 in Chambersburg, PA the beloved son of Athanasios “Tom” Pililis and Linda Crider Pililis of Gettysburg, PA. Chris...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Friends of Legal Services Book Sale, July 10-30th

A three-week book drive for the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services book sale will start on Sunday, July 10, and run through Saturday, July 30. Books of all types, used and new, hardback and paperback, in good condition, and artwork, CDs (including audiobooks), DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games can be donated at the following local sites:
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Weekly Digest: Notices and Announcements 6/29/22

If you have a birthday, birth, anniversary, wedding, fundraiser, engagement announcement, or event coming up, we want to know! Submit your announcement for free and we will publish it in our Weekly Digest on Wednesday. Just visit this link: https://fcfreepresspa.com/submit-an-announcement/. Upcoming Birthdays. Lorraine Bailey July 13th. Erica Johnson July 17th.
AMBERSON, PA
fcfreepress

Legal Notice: Blue Ridge Traders

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law in accordance with 54 paC.S. 311.417. Pennsylvania Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. name of Blue Ridge Traders :. Located at 6367 Saucon Valley Dr : Franklin in the City of Fayetteville : Pennsylvania, 17222-9433.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Sandra Trexler Kirkpatrick 1935~2022

Sandra Trexler Kirkpatrick, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on June 26, 2022, at the age of 87. Sandy was born on March 12, 1935, to parents Hazel Carberry Trexler and Frank Baxter Trexler. She was the eldest of three sisters, and grew up in the Philadelphia area. Her love of...
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Chambersburg, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy