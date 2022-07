SHREVEPORT, La. - This Independence Day, it's all about celebrating God & Country with the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. Freedom, faith, and loyalty are all on display across the ArkLaTex as we shine the spotlight on the men and women who serve and protect our great land. With all of the pieces falling into place, from the entertainment to the fireworks, it's shaping up to be another incredible celebration presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO