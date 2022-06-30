ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Best spots to view Avalanche victory parade

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

The city is expecting 200,000 people to...

kdvr.com

KDVR.com

Hit and miss thunderstorms expected daily

A few thunderstorms will be possible along the Front Range and through metro Denver early in the evening on your holiday. Most storms will be east of the area by 9 p.m. allowing firework displays to proceed.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VIDEO: Hallett Peak rockslide in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 28, 2022

This video was captured by fisherman Ryan Albert of Loveland. Albert described the event as, “the mother of all slides.”. “We thought it was just thunder at first but I spend enough time up there to determine pretty quickly that it was rock falling,” Albert said. “There were a lot of smaller slides before the big one. Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it.”
LOVELAND, CO
5280.com

Where to See Fireworks in and Around Denver This Year

Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver Colorado?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gun violence hot spots make up small area of Denver

Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
9News

3 shot, 1 stabbed in Denver's Globeville neighborhood

DENVER — Police said three people were hurt in a shooting and one person was stabbed in Denver's Globeville neighborhood early Saturday morning. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers were called to a gathering at a house in the 600 block of East 49th Avenue, northeast of Interstate 25 and Interstate 70, just after 3:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO

