Marietta, OH

Marietta City Schools planned to interview four superintendent hopefuls

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — The Marietta City Schools Board of Education was scheduled to interview four candidates for the district’s superintendent position Wednesday evening. There were 15 applicants for the job being vacated by Superintendent Will Hampton. After seven years...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Malone, Flanagan are Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars

PARKERSBURG — Two students from the area were among 27 high school graduates who were selected this year as West Virginia’s third group of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. The students will receive the state’s newest scholarship of up $10,000 per year, or $40,000 total, for their college education as...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away. Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy. Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend. He went into...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
WTAP

Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge recently underwent its most in-depth evaluation to date. The results are hopeful. It’s a bridge that holds a special place in many locals’ hearts. Historic Harmar Bridge Company Chairman Larry Sloter said, “I mean my grandmother is 92. She remembers walking...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Camp Hervida marks a century of activities

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
WATERFORD, OH
Sidney Daily News

How we saved the Chillicothe VA

When veterans make a commitment to serve our country, we make a commitment to support them upon their return. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities are crucial to providing this care and ensuring the physical and mental health of our veterans. The importance of the VA health system...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard “Bernie” Marshall

Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County implements new dog tag law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags. You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse. 90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Teen Asks for Help – CPS Says No

A desperate teenager contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a bad situation at home just before 11 pm. She said her father called her at work and cussed her out and she just can’t take it anymore. She said he had been extremely verbally abusive towards her for several days and that she doesn’t feel safe returning home.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between June 12-24: * Betty Well and Harry Wells (indirect) to Pamela Pauley, Lot 12 Cherry Wood addition, Parkersburg City District, $163,000. * Penny and Carl Spohn administrator of Betty E Nichols estate to Tammi Ommert...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Child Rapist convicted by Jury In Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — At the conclusion of a three-day trial handled by Assistant Prosecutor Gerald Anderson, jurors convicted a Zanesville man on all counts related to the sexual assaults of two girls over the course of five years. Jurors found 62-year-old Walter Lewis guilty on three counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary F. Riggs Southall

Mary F. Riggs Southall, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living of Parkersburg. She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul G. Riggs and Virginia M. Little Cochran. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High...
PARKERSBURG, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Investing in adventure: How Portsmouth hopes improved trails, parks, and opportunities turn their community into a destination

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — On a summer morning, there are few places Logan Minter and Wendi Waugh would rather be than on their bikes, riding through the Scioto County wilderness. Both members of Portsmouth Connex, they’ve spent years trying to highlight the outdoor opportunities their community has to offer and advocating for more infrastructure to encourage even more activity. Now, with dozens coming to enjoy their local parks, trails and events, they said they’re starting to see that work pay off.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away July 2, 2022, at Stonerise/Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, one of seven children of the late Vernon William and Elizabeth (Sally) Lucille Givens Rhyne. Loretta was a member of the Rockport Church...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Chickens removed from interstate in Guernsey County

UPDATE (7/2/22 5 p.m.) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all of the chickens have now been corralled. However, the truck is still overturned, and the ramp from I-70 East to I-77 North is still closed along with the right lane of I-77 Northbound. There were no reports of any medical transports to the […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

