ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Quilts of Valor drape veterans in comfort, appreciation

By LINDSEY ADKISON ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39skrb_0gQQ8you00

Afternoon sunshine rippled through palm trees as a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace.” The notes danced on the breeze, moving from the interior of Veterans Memorial Park in Brunswick where preparation for a military funeral was taking place.

It proved a poignant backdrop for another patriotic gathering — the distribution of six Quilts of Valor. The veterans and their families — many clad in America’s red, white and blue — gathered in another part of the park for the presentation, hosted by the Golden Isles Liberty Belles.

The Belles, a local quilting group, has made it their mission to honor local veterans from across various branches of the military and decades of service. They represented the men and women who served in conflicts ranging from Korea to Vietnam, the Cold War to Desert Storm.

Regardless of the period served, the goal of the Belles remained the same.

“This is an organization that formed in 2003 by a lady whose son was in the service. She had a dream where she saw her son seated on his bed, his head down with all the demons of war all around him,” quilter and Belle member Bette Stewart told the group.

“And she saw herself wrapping him in a quilt full of love and support. So she decided to start the Quilts of Valor to wrap members of the military in quilts of comfort.”

Deena Hoch, quilter and Belle member, nodded.

“And many of these veterans didn’t get the honor and support that they deserved when they came home,” she added.

During the brief ceremony, the veterans were presented with quilts tucked neatly into star spangled bags.

“The bags are made from rejected American flags. They give these to us to make the bags,” Stewart explained.

She also shared a reading with the crowd, explaining the significance of each piece of the quilt.

“A Quilt of Valor is made of three layers and each has its own special meaning. The top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and the diversity of the many individuals involved in this effort,” Stewart said.

“The batting, the middle layer of the quilt adding softness and warmth, represents our hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.”

The final layer — the backing — offers the strength while supporting the other two.

“It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our communities and our nation,” Stewart said. “And each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker.”

Stepping forward to receive his quilt, Sgt. Bill Richard, who served in the U.S. Army and worked as a K-9 officer, took a moment to reflect on his fellow service men, women — and dogs.

“Thank you for this,” he said after being wrapped in the blanket. “I always think about my fellow soldiers who didn’t make it home ... some two-legged and some four-legged.”

The lone female honoree, Jeanette McCoy, was also grateful for the honor. The Brunswick resident also served in the U.S. Army.

“It feels really good. It’s an honor. I went by the ladies’ table during First Friday and talked with them. They asked me to fill out an application for a quilt, so I did,” McCoy said. “Then they called me and told me that I was selected. So I feel really honored. It’s nice to be recognized for your service.”

John “Jack” Baron of Brunswick agreed.

“Over 69 years ago, a 17-year-old volunteered to serve his country with the Marine Corps ... a privilege that changed and shaped his life forever. This change occurred at Parris Island,” he said in his prepared statement.

“Humorist Art Buchwald, a former Marine, explained that the purpose of boot camp is to ‘break you down, then build you into the person who will never question an order, who always worries about his buddy and who will someday walk as tall as John Wayne.’ Also in the movie, ‘Heartbreak Ridge,’ Clint Eastwood coined the motto, ‘improvise, adapt, overcome’ — that exemplifies what drives the Marines. Your quilt will have a place of honor in our home. It is accepted with a thankful heart.”

Like the members of the armed forces they honor, the Belles work is never done. They are always on the lookout for other local veterans to honor as well as for fabric donations and volunteers to help construct the quilts.

To date, the national Quilts of Valor program has distributed more than 300,000 quilts to veterans. Locally, the Belles have given out more than 48 blankets.

“We’re giving out another nine quilts on Oak Grove Island on July Fourth. But we’re always looking for veterans. And of course, fabric is expensive so we always need that. It costs about $250 to $300 to make each quilt. I think it takes about two to three weeks, depending on who’s making it,” Stewart said. “And we always need volunteers to help make them ... we’d love to have them.”

For more information about the Quilts of Valor and the Golden Isles Liberty Belles, email gilibertybelles@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Details on this weekend's Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Festival (FCL July 1, 2022)

Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is proud to present the Second Annual Brunswick Port City Blue Crab Festival. This free event celebrates the best of the Georgia coast, offering fresh seafood and other delicious items, music, talented artists and crafters, fun for the kids, contests, and interesting displays. Proceeds benefit Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, The Environmental Justice Advisory Board, and the Brunswick DDA. Visit goldenisles.com/event/port-city-brunswick-blue-crab-festival/107526 for more information.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wjct.org

Black Jacksonville firefighter disciplined over his hair

A group speaking on behalf of Black firefighters within the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says an issue over hair is being used against some firefighters. The question is whether firefighters should be allowed to have braids and dreadlocks — or whether they create a safety issue. The young...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Buchwald
Person
Clint Eastwood
residentnews.net

Ivey appointed Sheriff, special election looms for vacancy

On Saturday, June 11, Pat Ivey was sworn in as Jacksonville’s acting sheriff. Appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ivey is replacing former Sheriff Mike Williams, who announced his retirement on June 2 following reports he no longer resided in Duval County and had, therefore, rendered himself ineligible to hold the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Volunteers#Valor#Quilts#Veterans Memorial Park
Action News Jax

Woman killed in crash in Oceanway neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fla — A deadly crash in Oceanway marked the 97th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman in her 60s was driving a Ford Fiesta at a high rate of speed on Sacha Road, when she crashed into a parked car and flipped.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Papers were supposed to be shredded’: Folders containing people’s private information found by Jacksonville landscaper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of folders containing people’s personal information and medical records -- including social security numbers, copies of driver’s licenses and other critical information -- were found scattered along Kernan Boulevard by a Jacksonville landscaper. The paperwork that could be used to steal someone’s identity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
121
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy