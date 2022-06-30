Quilts of Valor drape veterans in comfort, appreciation

Afternoon sunshine rippled through palm trees as a bagpiper played “Amazing Grace.” The notes danced on the breeze, moving from the interior of Veterans Memorial Park in Brunswick where preparation for a military funeral was taking place.

It proved a poignant backdrop for another patriotic gathering — the distribution of six Quilts of Valor. The veterans and their families — many clad in America’s red, white and blue — gathered in another part of the park for the presentation, hosted by the Golden Isles Liberty Belles.

The Belles, a local quilting group, has made it their mission to honor local veterans from across various branches of the military and decades of service. They represented the men and women who served in conflicts ranging from Korea to Vietnam, the Cold War to Desert Storm.

Regardless of the period served, the goal of the Belles remained the same.

“This is an organization that formed in 2003 by a lady whose son was in the service. She had a dream where she saw her son seated on his bed, his head down with all the demons of war all around him,” quilter and Belle member Bette Stewart told the group.

“And she saw herself wrapping him in a quilt full of love and support. So she decided to start the Quilts of Valor to wrap members of the military in quilts of comfort.”

Deena Hoch, quilter and Belle member, nodded.

“And many of these veterans didn’t get the honor and support that they deserved when they came home,” she added.

During the brief ceremony, the veterans were presented with quilts tucked neatly into star spangled bags.

“The bags are made from rejected American flags. They give these to us to make the bags,” Stewart explained.

She also shared a reading with the crowd, explaining the significance of each piece of the quilt.

“A Quilt of Valor is made of three layers and each has its own special meaning. The top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and the diversity of the many individuals involved in this effort,” Stewart said.

“The batting, the middle layer of the quilt adding softness and warmth, represents our hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.”

The final layer — the backing — offers the strength while supporting the other two.

“It represents the strength of the recipient, the support of his or her family, our communities and our nation,” Stewart said. “And each stitch that holds the layers together represents love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker.”

Stepping forward to receive his quilt, Sgt. Bill Richard, who served in the U.S. Army and worked as a K-9 officer, took a moment to reflect on his fellow service men, women — and dogs.

“Thank you for this,” he said after being wrapped in the blanket. “I always think about my fellow soldiers who didn’t make it home ... some two-legged and some four-legged.”

The lone female honoree, Jeanette McCoy, was also grateful for the honor. The Brunswick resident also served in the U.S. Army.

“It feels really good. It’s an honor. I went by the ladies’ table during First Friday and talked with them. They asked me to fill out an application for a quilt, so I did,” McCoy said. “Then they called me and told me that I was selected. So I feel really honored. It’s nice to be recognized for your service.”

John “Jack” Baron of Brunswick agreed.

“Over 69 years ago, a 17-year-old volunteered to serve his country with the Marine Corps ... a privilege that changed and shaped his life forever. This change occurred at Parris Island,” he said in his prepared statement.

“Humorist Art Buchwald, a former Marine, explained that the purpose of boot camp is to ‘break you down, then build you into the person who will never question an order, who always worries about his buddy and who will someday walk as tall as John Wayne.’ Also in the movie, ‘Heartbreak Ridge,’ Clint Eastwood coined the motto, ‘improvise, adapt, overcome’ — that exemplifies what drives the Marines. Your quilt will have a place of honor in our home. It is accepted with a thankful heart.”

Like the members of the armed forces they honor, the Belles work is never done. They are always on the lookout for other local veterans to honor as well as for fabric donations and volunteers to help construct the quilts.

To date, the national Quilts of Valor program has distributed more than 300,000 quilts to veterans. Locally, the Belles have given out more than 48 blankets.

“We’re giving out another nine quilts on Oak Grove Island on July Fourth. But we’re always looking for veterans. And of course, fabric is expensive so we always need that. It costs about $250 to $300 to make each quilt. I think it takes about two to three weeks, depending on who’s making it,” Stewart said. “And we always need volunteers to help make them ... we’d love to have them.”

For more information about the Quilts of Valor and the Golden Isles Liberty Belles, email gilibertybelles@gmail.com.