Picture This: Mist Opportunity

WATERFORD — For the last 100 years, youths have visited Waterford to swim, do crafts and learn skills at Camp Hervida. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the camp community came together this weekend. Activities included campfires and games for the whole family. Many former campers came out to...
CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between June 12-24: ∫ Molly Blaire Brannon to Charlotte J Fought, Lots 77 and 78 Lynnden Road addition, Vienna District. ∫ Charlotte Fought to Molly Brannon, Lot 2 Johnny’s subdivision, Parkersburg City District. ∫...
Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away July 2, 2022, at Stonerise/Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, one of seven children of the late Vernon William and Elizabeth (Sally) Lucille Givens Rhyne. Loretta was a member of the Rockport Church...
S. Michael Lemon, 56, of Parkersburg, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Michael “Mike” Arnott, 55, of Parkersburg, passed away from an unexpected illness on Thursday, June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mary F. Riggs Southall, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living of Parkersburg. She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul G. Riggs and Virginia M. Little Cochran. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High...
Richard Dean Britton, 75, of Barnett Ridge, Belpre passed away at his home on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Gwendolyn G. Jones, 75, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on June 30, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday.
VIENNA — The Grand Central Mall parking lot and Spencer’s Landing in Vienna were packed full of people and fun all Saturday. This year, the Friends of Vienna group set to work organizing the Freedom Festival. The family friendly event was organized as an affordable way to bring...
PARKERSBURG — Two students from the area were among 27 high school graduates who were selected this year as West Virginia’s third group of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. The students will receive the state’s newest scholarship of up $10,000 per year, or $40,000 total, for their college education as...
