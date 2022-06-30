Twin Pines challenges Army Corps ruling on mining permit

Twin Pines Minerals is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for overturning its decision earlier this month to grant a permit to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Last year, the corps ruled the proposed mining site was outside its authority because the federal government did not have the jurisdiction to regulate the project. The ruling meant the Alabama-based company would only be required to get state permits to begin mining at the proposed 582-acre site.

But the corps reversed its decision this month because officials said the company failed to properly consult with the Muscogee Nation, which has long standing ties to the area. There are believed to be numerous Native American burial grounds in the area that should have been considered.

The decision forces Twin Pines to start the application process from scratch.

Chip Stewart, senior vice president for Twin Pines Minerals, said in an email Wednesday he could not comment on the lawsuit.

Plans by Twin Pines to mine titanium and other heavy minerals at the site have drawn widespread opposition since the company announced its intentions in 2019.

Opponents point to the failed attempt by DuPont to mine titanium near the swamp in the late 1990s and use the same arguments to explain their reasoning.

Heavy minerals, including titanium, are mined by digging a pit, sifting the minerals from the sandy soil and backfilling the pit with the sifted soil as crews dig through the mining site. Scientists believe the stratified layers of soil are what keeps water in the basin-like swamp and backfilling the mixed layers could allow water to perculate out of the swamp and lower water levels.

Josh Marks, a veteran environmental lawyer who was involved in the effort to stop DuPont’s mining plans in the 1990s, said Twin Pines’ lawsuit was “baffling.” Three weeks ago, the company announced it didn’t have an objection with the corps’ decision that would merely put back the regulatory process to where it was before the corps abdicated jurisdiction in late 2020, and that it would follow whatever regulations were applicable, he said.

“The suit also contains blatant factual errors about its mining being safe for the swamp and there being a need for titanium dioxide,” Marks said. “The truth is that over 40 scientists, including two of the nation’s preeminent hydrologists from (University of Georgia), have stated that the mine will damage the swamp, most notably by lowering the swamp’s water level.”

Marks said he is not surprised that Twin Pines would continue its effort to mine near the swamp despite the opposition.

“But in another sense the lawsuit is totally predictable as it continues a trend of flip flopping and misrepresentation,” he said. “The most glaring previous example was when TPM swore in federal and state permit applications that it had a lease for mining on its neighbor’s property, which turned out to be false.”

Marks believes Twin Pines is determined to proceed because the company is trying to preserve its investment, but he said the great mystery is why it’s continuing the effort.

“The opposition to TPM’s proposal from scientists, legislators (federal and state), religious leaders, businesses, students, conservationists and others from around Georgia and the world is overwhelming, and for good reason,” Marks said. “The Okefenokee is too important, unique, and fragile to risk.

“Instead of pursuing this dangerous and unnecessary scheme, TPM should follow DuPont’s lead from 20 years ago, abandon its project, and work to permanently protect the Okefenokee for present and future generations.”