Glynn County, GA

Community Foundation awards nearly $171K in grants

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation plans to award a record-setting total of grants this year to local organizations that work directly with the area’s most vulnerable population.

Twenty-four organizations in Camden, McIntosh and Glynn counties will receive a total of $170,988 from the foundation’s Community Impact Grant initiative.

The initiative focuses on organizations that provide a variety of critical, innovative and effective services to at-risk youth and the adults who care for them.

This $170,988 amount represents the largest number and highest total of grants in the foundation’s history for the annual competitive grant program. The foundation budgeted $75,000 for 2022, and fundholders and friends contributed the remaining $95,988.

“Our comprehensive internal review process indicated that there were more qualified organizations providing critical services to this vulnerable population than we had budgeted for,” said Paul White, president and CEO of the foundation. “Many of our fundholders rely on us to help them maximize the impact of their philanthropy. When we reached out to our fundholders apprising them of this opportunity, they responded and the gap was covered in less than 48 hours.”

In addition to donor-advised and field of interest grant-making throughout the year, CCGF annually conducts a competitive grant cycle that targets specific areas of need and opportunity across the three-county region.

Strengthening the services and partnerships of local, not-for-profit service organizations is part of the foundation’s mission.

First-time awardees this year are Forward Brunswick in Glynn County, which plans to establish a Brunswick MathTalk Trail; the football academic program at Glynn Academy; the Ravens of Elijah Food Ministries in Camden County, which hosts a weekly drive-thru giveaway; the social services program offered by the Salvation Army in Glynn and McIntosh counties; and Seaside Summer Enrichment Programs in Glynn County.

Other awardees include the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, which plans to fund a literacy academy in McIntosh County; Camden House for a teen skills building program; and the Camden Community Family Center for a nurturing parenting program.

Awards will also go to Children In Action (CIA) Sports Club for a mobile outreach program and Barnabas Club, Coastal Outreach Soccer for an academy program, Communities in Schools for a workforce readiness program and floating site coordinator and CASA for training, security and virtual program software.

The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra plans to fund its e-music program. Hope 1312 Collective will put the grant toward its Chosen in Home Caregiver Coaching and Replanted Conference. Morningstar Children & Family Services will use grant funds for its supportive employment program.

Ferst Readers will use grant funds for childhood literacy programming. The Gathering Place will fund its college tour program. Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association plans to use the money for its Penguin Project program.

Other grant recipients are Safe Harbor Children’s Center, Social Opportunities and Active Recreation (SOAR) St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, St. Mary’s Little Theatre, STAR Foundation and YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

BRUNSWICK, GA
