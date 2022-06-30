ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Best Virginia Head Coach James Long

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia Head Coach James Long joins this week’s Sunday Sit Down to break down what it’s like coaching the team, lessons he learned from last year, and how BV is able to come together as a cohesive unit in only a week’s time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

RUMOR: Four New Schools Could Be Headed to the Big 12 Conference

Morgantown, West Virginia – The world of college sports has been turned upside down this past week and things are about to get even more wild in the coming days!. USC and UCLA recently announced that they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten Conference, and it appears that the PAC-12 could quickly dissolve after losing two of its most valuable pieces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Finding a place that feels like his RCB home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Flying Eagles lineman Logan McCartney has gotten a lot of looks in the last month from the college coaches around the area, collecting seven offers in a matter of weeks. McCartney’s story doesn’t stop there, to him, college is about more than just football, and he’s looking for the place that will feel like his RCB home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Basketball
City
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

Last minute fireworks shopping

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some people might be buying fireworks the last minute this weekend, but there’s a few things you might need to know. With 4th of july coming up on Monday, fireworks stands are seeing last minute shoppers seeking fireworks. A fireworks stand we visited said they...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Caroline Gillespie Cochran

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Caroline Gillespie Cochran, 78 of Webster Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, seven days following the passing of her husband of 55 years, Melvin W. Cochran, who passed on June 23, 2022. She passed away of complications from pancreatic cancer, five days after learning of her diagnosis.She was the tenth and last child, born to Clarence W. and Bertha Baughman Gillespie, on May 23, 1944, in Buckhannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Eugene, Jimmy, Bernard and Felix and sisters, Helen, Louise and Lucille.Surviving is brother David of Webster Springs and sister Sammie (Bob) Allman of Buckhannon. She is also survived by son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.Caroline was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; she was a 1962 graduate of Webster Springs High School and Clarksburg Beauty Academy in 1963. After passing her WV state licensing exams, she operated her own beauty salon for 30 years in Webster Springs. She was originally hired by Charlie Dodd in 1969 as beautician for Dodd & Hurt Funeral Home and continued working when the business changed to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.She enjoyed traveling overseas and state side with her husband and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren at the beach. Caroline was a very competitive scrabble player. Reading historic fiction and WV murder mystery books was her pleasure. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. She will be laid to rest beside Melvin at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time.Please join the family for Graveside Services at 2:30 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839, Cowen, WV 26206.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Crews recover body from Cheat Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews have recovered a body from Cheat Lake. Search and rescue, fire and Monongalia County Sheriff units responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the area of Ices Ferry Bridge. The identity of the person who was recovered from the lake has not been released. This is...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Basketball Tournament
WDTV

Thieves hit multiple fireworks tents in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after multiple reports of fireworks being stolen from tents in Clarksburg. Owners tell 5 News fireworks were taken from their tents on Emily Drive. Eli Wagner owns a tent set up in the Sam’s Club parking lot. He said hundreds of dollars worth...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Man cited after nearly driving into Tygart Valley River

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was cited after nearly driving his vehicle into the Tygart Valley River, authorities said. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. Saturday a deputy responded to a reported single-vehicle accident in the Dailey area. RCSO said the driver was traveling along...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Deputy stops vehicle just before hay bursts into flames

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle hauling hay shortly before the hay burst into flames, the agency said. Sunday afternoon, Deputy Wolfe saw a truck and trailer hauling a load of round bale hay that was smoking on Harrison Ave. across from Scottie’s restaurant.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial remembers fallen loved ones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial took place in Middlebourne Saturday. Gold Star Mother’s Living Memorial honors families who have lost sons or daughters in the service. Through a community effort Gold Star Mothers Living Memorial shows how thankful they are for the men and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy